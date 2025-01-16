FBA vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024, Match 21

The 21st match of the Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024 will see Fortune Barishal (FBA) squaring off against Dhaka Capitals (DC) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Thursday, January 16.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FBA vs DC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Fortune Barishal have won three of their last five matches. They lost their last match to Rangpur Riders by three wickets. Dhaka Capitals, on the other hand, have won only one of their seven matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Durbar Rajshahi by 149 runs.

These two teams have played 14 head-to-head matches. Fortune Barishal have won six matches while Dhaka Capitals have won eight matches.

FBA vs DC Match Details

The 21st match of the Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024 will be played on January 16 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FBA vs DC, 21st Match

Date and Time: 16th January 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram is good for both batters and bowlers. The team batting first should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in the initial overs. Fans can expect a good scoring match with wickets falling from both ends.

FBA vs DC Form Guide

FBA - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

DC - Won 1 of their last 7 matches

FBA vs DC Probable Playing XI

FBA Playing XI

No injury updates

Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Tamim Iqbal (c), Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Kyle Mayers, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nabi, Ariful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Afridi

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

Litton Das (wk), Stephen Eskinazi, Tanzid Hasan, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Thisara Perera, Mukidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Amir Hamza, Nazmul Islam, Farmanullah, Alauddin Babu

FBA vs DC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Litton Das

Litton Das is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 240 runs in the last six matches. Mushfiqur Rahim is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Tanzid Hasan

Tamim Iqbal and Tanzid Hasan are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Both batters are crucial for today's match. Tanzid Hasan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 246 runs in the last seven matches. Sabbir Rahman is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Kyle Mayers

Faheem Ashraf and Kyle Mayers are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players will play crucial roles in today's match. Kyle Mayers will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 163 runs and taken three wickets in the last five matches. Thisara Perera is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Shaheen Afridi and Mustafizur Rahman. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Mustafizur Rahman has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken seven wickets in the last seven matches. Mosaddek Hossain is another good bowler for today's match.

FBA vs DC match captain and vice-captain choices

Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers is the most crucial pick from Fortune Barishal as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will play a crucial role both with bat and ball. Fans can expect a lot of points from him today. He has taken three wickets and smashed 163 runs in the last five matches.

Tanzid Hasan

Tanzid Hasan is one of the most crucial picks from the Dhaka Capitals squad. He is in top form and smashing runs in almost every domestic match. Fans can make him captain in some grand league matches. He has smashed 246 runs in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for FBA vs DC, 21st Match

Kyle Mayers

Tanzid Hasan

Litton Das

Sabbir Rahman

Faheem Ashraf

Fortune Barishal vs Dhaka Capitals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Fortune Barishal vs Dhaka Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Das

Batters: S Rahman, T Iqbal, T Hasan

All-rounders: K Mayers, F Ashraf, T Perera, J Khan

Bowlers: M Rahman, M Hossain, S Afridi

Fortune Barishal vs Dhaka Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Das

Batters: S Rahman, T Iqbal, T Hasan

All-rounders: K Mayers, F Ashraf, T Perera, J Khan, Farmanullah

Bowlers: R Hossain, M Hossain

