FBA vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Bangabandhu T20 2020 Match – December 10th, 2020

Fortune Berishal take on Gazi Group Chattogram in the 18th match of the Bangabandhu T20 2020 tournament.

After a string of three consecutive losses, Fortune Berishal recovered their mojo in the Bangabandhu T20 against Minister Group Rajshahi. Chasing a big score of 220 runs, Berishal won with two overs to spare, thanks to some relentless batting performances.

Meanwhile, Gazi Group Chattogram are in good form in the competition, winning four of their five games. After losing against Beximco Dhaka, Chattogram returned to winning ways in the Bangabandhu T20 with a 3-wicket victory over Khulna.

Bangabandhu T20: Squads to choose from:

Fortune Berishal

Tamim Iqbal (C), Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Jayed Rahi, Saif Hassan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Abu Sayeem, Sumon Khan, Suhrawadi Shuvo.

Gazi Group Chattogram

Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Mithun (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shykat Ali, Sanjit Saha, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan.

Predicted Playing-11s

Fortune Berishal

Tamim Iqbal (C), Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Jayed Rahi.

Gazi Group Chattogram

Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Mithun (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Match Details

Match: Fortune Berishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram, Match 18

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date and Time: 10th December, 2020, 6:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch in the Bangabandhu T20 tournament has been a sporting one. However, despite both pacers and spinners finding something off the pitch, batsmen have found it difficult to rack up big scores or ace tall chases.

With both sides having decent batting units, the side winning the toss may opt to bowl first. The average score on this pitch in the last ten Bangabandhu T20 games has been 137 runs, but both teams would consider 150 runs as a par score.

