FBA vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bangladesh T20 Match - Nov 30th, 2020

Match 7 of the Bangladesh T20 Cup 2020 has Fortune Barishal taking on Gazi Group Chattogram at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Monday.

Gazi Group Chattogram have been the team to beat so far, and have two wins in two games. Their bowling unit has been absolutely sensational, with Mustafizur Rahman leading the attack admirably. Their opponents, Fortune Barishal, won their previous game courtesy of a Tamim Iqbal fifty and would be hoping for more of the same in this game as they eye another win in the competition.

While there isn't much to separate the two sides on paper, Chattogram's batting depth could prove to be the difference, with the likes of Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar being key for them.

With both sides eyeing a win on Monday, we should be in for a riveting contest at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.

Squads to choose from

Fortune Barishal

Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tamim Iqbal, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Tanvir Islam, Abu Sayeem, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Irfan Sukkur, Saif Hussain, Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Aminul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Sumon Khan.

Gazi Group Chattogram

Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Kumer Das, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Shoriful Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Shamsr Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Shykat Ali, Mominul Haque, Rakibul Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehadi Hasan

Predicted Playing 11

Fortune Barishal

Tamim Iqbal, Mehidy Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, Mahidul Islam, Sumon Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam and Abu Jayed

Gazi Group Chattogram

Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Mithun, Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam

Match Details

Match: Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram, Match 7

Date: 30th November 2020, at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

A slow track awaits the two sides, with the spinners set to have a big say in the proceedings. There should be some swing on offer for the pacers, with the batsmen having to bide their time in the middle early on. With this being an afternoon game, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss with the par score being 150.

FBA vs GGC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FBA vs GGC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Das, M Mithun, T Iqbal, M Parvez, T Hridoy, S Sarkar, M Hasan, M Hossain, M Rahman, T Islam and T Ahmed

Captain: M Hasan, Vice-Captain: S Sarkar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Das, M Mithun, T Iqbal, M Parvez, T Hridoy, S Sarkar, M Hasan, A Hossain, M Rahman, K Islam and T Ahmed

Captain: S Sarkar, Vice-Captain: T Iqbal