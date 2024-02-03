FBA vs KHT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 3, 2024

Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers are set to lock horns with each other in Match 19 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Saturday, February 3. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host the contest.

The Tigers are placed on top of the table with eight points thanks to wins in all four of their matches. Barishal, on the other hand, are fifth with four points and a net run rate of +0.302.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the FBA vs KHT game:

#3 Mushfiqur Rahim (FBA) – 8 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - Men's ODI Game 1

Mushfiqur Rahim has been exceptional for Barishal in the ongoing edition of the BPL. In five matches, the veteran scored 202 runs at an average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 133.77 with two half-centuries and a top score of 68 not out to show for his efforts. He has also taken three catches. He should be picked in FBA vs KHT Dream11 fantasy teams for the upcoming match.

#2 Ahmed Shehzad (FBA) – 8 credits

New Zealand v Pakistan - 2nd T20

Ahmed Shehzad came in as a replacement for Shoaib Malik and he has been stupendous for his team at the top order of the order. In two matches, the veteran has scored 105 runs at an average of 52.50 and most importantly, a strike rate of 181.03. Given the kind of form he is in, fantasy users should not leave Shehzad out of their FBA vs KHT Dream11 teams for the next game.

#1 Mohammad Nawaz (KHT) – 8 credits

New Zealand v Pakistan - Men's T20 Game 4

Mohammad Nawaz has been highly impressive for the Tigers in the ongoing edition of the T20 tournament. In two matches, the left-arm spinner has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 4.66. His average of 5.60 and a strike rate of 7.2 are incredible, to say the least. He has also scored 55 runs from two games at a strike rate of 161.76. Fantasy users should pick him for their FBA vs KHT Dream11 teams.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in FBA vs KHT Dream11 match? Mushfiqur Rahim Mohammad Nawaz 0 votes