FBA vs MGD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 5

The fifth match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 has the Fortune Barishal (FBA) taking on the Minister Group Dhaka (MGD) at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

Fortune Barishal started their BPL campaign in fine fashion, coming up trumps against Chattogram Challengers. However, they will be keen to continue winning momentum at the expense of Dhaka, who are yet to win a game in two attempts. But with a strong squad to fall back on, Dhaka will look to kickstart their campaign with a win today. With both teams eyeing two valuable points, a cracking game beckons at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday.

FBA vs MGD Probable Playing XIs

MGD XI

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Andre Russell, Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Isuru Udana, Arafat Sunny, Rubel Hossain and Ebadot Hossain

FBA XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shykat Ali, Shakib al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Salman Hossain, Dwayne Bravo, Nayeem Hasan, Ziaur Rahman, Alzarri Joseph and Jake Lintott

Match Details

FBA vs MGD, BPL 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: 24th January 2022; 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

With a fresh pitch expected, a high-scoring game is on the cards at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. However, the pitch should serve up ample turn for the spinners, who will play a big role in the middle overs. Back-of-the-length and slower deliveries will be the way to go for the pacers, keeping the batters on their toes. Wickets in hand will be key, with the pitch not expected to change much during the game. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being par at the venue.

Today’s FBA vs MGD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Shahzad: Mohammad Shahzad has looked in decent touch so far, scoring a quick-fire 42 against the Khulna Tigers. His explosiveness and knack for scoring big runs make him a good addition to your FBA vs MGD Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Tamim Iqbal: Tamim Iqbal has made a successful return from injury with two fifties in two games. The southpaw will be keen to continue his fine form against a strong Barishal bowling attack. With Tamim being a decent player of both pace and spin, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan was brilliant with the ball in the first encounter, returning with figures of 1/9 from his four overs. While his bowling form will remain vital, the Barishal captain is expected to play a big role with the bat as well, making him a must-have in your FBA vs MGD Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Alzarri: Shoriful Islam has been in fine form over the last few months, using his raw pace and variations to good effect. He has picked up a few wickets in the first few days of the BPL, holding him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited game.

Three best players to pick in FBA vs MGD Dream11 prediction team

Andre Russell (MGD)

Mehidy Hasan (FBA)

Shoriful Islam (FBA)

Key stats for FBA vs MGD Dream11 prediction team

Tamim Iqbal - 102 runs in 2 BPL 2022 matches, Average: 51.00

Rubel Hossain - 3 wickets in 2 BPL 2022 matches, Average: 22.67

Alzarri Joseph - 3/32 vs Chattogram Challengers in previous match

FBA vs MGD Dream11 Prediction Today (BPL 2022)

FBA vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Shahzad, T Iqbal, N Hossain Shanto, N Sheikh, S Al Hasan, D Bravo, A Russell, S Ali, R Hossain, N Hasan and J Lintott

Captain: A Russell. Vice-captain: S Al Hasan.

FBA vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Shahzad, T Iqbal, N Hossain Shanto, N Sheikh, S Al Hasan, T Hridoy, A Russell, S Ali, R Hossain, A Joseph and J Lintott

Captain: A Russell. Vice-captain: T Iqbal.