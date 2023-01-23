Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers - Dream11 Prediction

Fortune Barishal will take on Sylhet Strikers in match number 23 of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday (January 24).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FBA vs SYL Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

This is a top-of-the-table clash. The two teams have been the best performing ones this season. Both Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Strikers have a win-loss record of 5-1 so far. Fortune Barishal lost their first encounter against Sylhet Strikers but have since won five games in a row. Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers won their first five games before facing their first defeat, which came against Comilla Victorians.

FBA vs SYL, Match Details

The 23rd match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 between Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Strikers will be played on January 24, 2023, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 1 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FBA vs SYL

Date & Time: January 24, 2023, 1 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The BPL returns to the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka for another leg. 10 matches have been played at this venue and the average score batting first is 160. Teams chasing have won 60% of the games at this venue this season. Moreover, spin will play a significant role as well.

FBA vs SYL Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Fortune Barishal: W, W, W, W, W

Sylhet Strikers: L, W, W, W, W

FBA vs SYL Probable Playing 11 today

Fortune Barishal Team News

No major injury concerns.

Fortune Barishal Probable Playing XI: Anamul Haque (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Chaturanga de Silva, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Saif Hassan, Fazle Mahmud, Karim Janat, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Sylhet Strikers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Sylhet Strikers Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Haris, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Imad Wasim, Thisara Perera, Akbar Ali, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Sharifullah, Mohammad Amir, Rubel Hossain

Today’s FBA vs SYL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mushfiqur Rahim (6 matches, 106 runs, 5 catches, 1 stumping)

Mushfiqur Rahim has got decent starts in this competition and has accumulated 106 runs in six innings (three not-outs). He has a strike-rate of 119.10.

Top Batter Pick

Iftikhar Ahmed (6 matches, 256 runs, 1 wicket)

Iftikhar Ahmed has been in top batting form. The Pakistan middle-order batter has aggregated 256 runs in six innings and has been dismissed only twice. He is striking at 181.56 and has hit one hundred and two fifties.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (6 matches, 115 runs, 5 wickets)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz can be effective with both bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 115 runs while striking at 133.72. He has also picked up five wickets at an economy of 7.82.

Top Bowler Pick

Mashrafe Mortaza (6 matches, 9 wickets)

Mashrafe Mortaza has been bowling splendidly. The veteran pacer has taken nine wickets in six encounters and has an economy rate of 6.75 in this tournament.

FBA vs SYL match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan (6 matches, 275 runs, 3 wickets)

Shakib Al Hasan has been in magnificent touch with the bat. The left-handed all-rounder has amassed 275 runs in five innings, including three fifties. He has a strike-rate of 196.42. With the ball, his left-arm spin has yielded three wickets at an outstanding economy rate of 6.04.

Imad Wasim (6 matches, 52 runs, 7 wickets)

Imad Wasim has bowled well in this tournament. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has returned with seven wickets at an economy of 5.72. With the bat, he has made 52 runs in three outings.

5 Must-picks with player stats for FBA vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Shakib Al Hasan 275 runs & 3 wickets in 6 matches Imad Wasim 52 runs & 7 wickets in 6 matches Iftikhar Ahmed 256 runs & 1 wicket in 6 matches Mashrafe Mortaza 9 wickets in 6 matches Mehidy Hasan Miraz 115 runs & 5 wickets in 6 matches

FBA vs SYL match expert tips

Both teams have some quality and consistent all-rounders who will be vital in this encounter. Thus, the likes of Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Iftikhar Ahmed will be the ones to watch out for.

FBA vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers - Bangladesh Premier League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Iftikhar Ahmed

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Chaturanga de Silva

Bowlers: Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim Jr

FBA vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers - Bangladesh Premier League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim, Anamul Haque

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Iftikhar Ahmed

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Mashrafe Mortaza, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mohammad Wasim Jr

