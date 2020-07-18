FCD vs SVW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt Match - July 19th, 2020

The final league fixture of the ECS T10 Frankfurt League 2020 pits reigning domestic T20 champions FCA04 Darmstadt against SV Wiesbaden 1899 on Sunday.

Both teams had contrasting starts to their campaign. While Darmstadt pummeled SG Hainhausen 1886 in their opening encounter, SV Wiesbaden fell victim to a stunning display of batting from the Hainhausen batsmen.

Although this game seems like a potential mismatch, Wiesbaden is capable of much more than what they had to offer on Saturday.

With their backs up against the wall, Wiesbaden will hope for a better performance against a much-stronger Darmstadt with this game having a bearing on the semi-finals as well, which are scheduled to take place later in the day.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

FCA04 Darmstadt

Husnain Kabeer, Umar Faroz, Muhammad Tayyab, Muhammad Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Badar Munir, Muneeb Ahmed, Muhammad Mudassar, Shakoor Rahimzei, Yasir Hayat, Akhlaq Ahmed, Kashif Tarar, Tanzeem Ali, Tahir Ahmed, Ghulam Saif, Toquir Ahmad, Ansar Hayat, Bisharat Ahmed and Anas Saeed.

SV Wiesbaden 1899

Advertisement

Shahn Agha, Malik Zadran, Mohammad Rahimi, Amin Khan, Ibrahim Zadran Jr, Khalid Khan Zadran, Jawed Khan, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Enamullah Zadran, Nasrullah Zadran, Abdullah Zadran and Momin Zadran

Predicted Playing XIs

FCA04 Darmstadt

M Mudassar, G Saif, Y Hayat, S Rahimzei, A Ahmed, H Kabeer, M Tayyab, Z Khan, U Faroz, B Munir, T Ali

SV Wiesbaden 1899

J Khan, K Khan, Momin Zadran, Malik Zadran, I Zadran, S Agha, A Khan, F Khan, E Zadran, N Zadran and A Zadran

Match Details

Match: FCA04 Darmstadt vs SV Wiesbaden 1899

Date: 19th July 2020, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt Cricket Club

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards in Frankfurt with little help available for the bowlers. While the boundary dimensions go against the batsmen, there isn't any variable bounce that they have to wary of, meaning they could go on the attack from the very first ball.

Both teams would be looking to bat first and put up a score in excess of 100, which is par at this venue.

ECS T10 Frankfurt Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FCD vs SVW Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Kabeer, Z Khan, A Khan, Malik Zadran, Y Hayat, M Mudassar, S Rahimzei, F Khan, G Saif, E Zadran and Momin Zadran

Captain: M Mudassar, Vice-Captain: H Kabeer

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Kabeer, B Munir, A Khan, M Tayyab, Y Hayat, M Mudassar, S Rahimzei, F Khan, G Saif, A Zadran and Momin Zadran

Captain: Y Hayat, Vice-Captain: H Kabeer