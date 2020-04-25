FCF vs CHI, Taipei T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Predictions & Playing XI Updates for Today's T10 Match - Apr 25th, 2020

Taipei T10 League

For the third match of the Taipei T10 League 2020, the FCC Formosans will face off against the Chiayi Swingers at the Yingfeng Ground in Songshan.

Both the teams will be getting onto the field for their opening game of the tournament and will be keen to get off to a winning start.

Squads to choose from

FCC Formosans: Arun Parappagoudar (C), Ajinkya Sharma, Amirullah Mansoori, Ankit Kumar, Anthony Liu, Aryadeep Mrinal, Ashishkumar Singh, Craig Mitchell, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Omesh Bhat, Pintu Kumar, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Rahul Aditya, Raj Naik, Ram Shivajirao Bankar, Tom Ashton.

Chiayi Swingers: Saurabh Hajari (C), Abhijeet Utekar, Deepak Mishra, Devesh Barshilia, Jeevan Galdar, Manoj Thorat, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande, Pruthvi More, Rajsingh Chandan, Shriyansh Shankar, Shubham Pawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Sourabh Patil, Swaraj Shevagan, Vishwajit Tawar, Yogesh Rajput.

Playing XIs update

FCC Formosans

Ashishkumar Singh (wk), Nitish Gupta, Ram Bankar, Craig Mitchell, Arun Parappagoudar (c), Ajinkya Sharma, Pintu Kumar, Mohammad Anwar, Ankit Kumar, Omesh Bhat, Rahul Aditya.

Chiayi Swingers

Saurabh Hajari (c), Sourabh Patil, Swaraj Shevgan (wk), Manoj Thorat, Shubham Pawar, Vishwajit Tawar, Sidesh Pilankar, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande, Rajsingh Chandan, Abhijeet Utekar.

Match Details

FCC Formosans v Chiayi Swingers

April 25th, 2019 at 1.00 PM IST

Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

The captain winning the toss will want to bowl first, considering the presence of overhead clouds which could give the pacers some early assistance in the game.

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FCF v CHI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ashishkumar Singh, Craig Mitchell, Nitish Gupta, Ram Bankar, Saurabh Hajari, Sourabh Patil, Arun Parappagoudar, Vishwajit Tawar, Manoj Thorat, Ajinkya Sharma, Pintu Kumar.

Captain - Arun Parappagoudar, Vice-captain - Saurabh Hajari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ashishkumar Singh, Swaraj Shevgan, Craig Mitchell, Nitish Gupta, Saurabh Hajari, Sourabh Patil, Arun Parappagoudar, Vishwajit Tawar, Ajinkya Sharma, Pintu Kumar, Rahul Aditya.

Captain - Vishwajit Tawar, Vice-captain - Sourabh Patil