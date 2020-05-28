FCS v DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 28th, 2020

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

Fort Charlotte Strikers face a daunting challenge of needing to win and win big when they face off against the Dark View Explorers in Match 19 of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020.

The Strikers are winless from six matches so far and now face are a Do-or-Die situation, needing to compulsorily register a win today to remain in contention for a spot in the top four.

The Explorers have seen their campaign nosedive over the last three days and have now lost two matches in a row while batting first. In the absence of Darius Martin, the Explorers will yet again hope for lone pacer Kemron Strough to come good with the ball.

Squads to choose from

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, M Edwards.

Predicted Playing XIs

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Renrick Williams, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Keron Cottoy, Chelson Stowe, Jahiel Walters, Ray Jordan, Kenroy Williams, Slyvan Spencer, Rasheed Frederick.

Dark View Explorers

Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Lindon James, Shamon Hooper, Kody Horne, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Ojay Matthews, Kemran Strough, Maxwell Edwards.

Match Details

Match: Fort Charlotte Strikers v Dark View Explorers

Date: May 28th, 2020 at 6.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

Spinners have enjoyed some serious purchase off the surface with quicker deliveries cramping batsmen for room. Scores of 80-90 have proved to be challenging, with the teams chasing unable to put up a good show. Captain winning the toss will want to bat first.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FCS v DVE Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L James, D Greaves, G Pope, R Williams, S Williaams, S Hooper, K Lavia, S Williams, K Strough, R Jordan, C Stowe.

Captain - D Greaves, Vice-captain - L James.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L James, A Thomas, D Greaves, G Pope, R Williams, S Williaams, S Hooper, K Lavia, K Strough, R Jordan, M Edwards.

Captain - G Pope, Vice-captain - S Hooper.

All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.