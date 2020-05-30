FCS v DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 30th, 2020

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

The Fort Charlotte Strikers and Dark View Explorers will clash for pride when the two teams face off in the first match today at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

Both the teams failed to grab an opportunity to make the last four yesterday as they fell to losses in both their last group stage encounters, crashing out of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020.

With both teams keen to pick up a win and finish off their campaign on a high, we've got an exciting match coming up!

Squads to choose from

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, M Edwards.

Predicted Playing XIs

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Renrick Williams, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Keron Cottoy, Chelson Stowe, Jahiel Walters, Ray Jordan, Kenroy Williams, Slyvan Spencer, Rasheed Frederick.

Dark View Explorers

Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Lindon James, Shamon Hooper, Kody Horne, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Ojay Matthews, Kemran Strough, Maxwell Edwards.

Match Details

Match: Fort Charlotte Strikers v Dark View Explorers

Date: May 30th, 2020 at 6.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

There's a lot of pace on offer from the pitch which has helped the pacers early on, but with the overnight rains coming into the picture, the ball might keep a tad low and trouble the batters. Spinners might not get much turn, and they will need to depend on variations to get the better of the batsmen.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FCS v DVE Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Thomas, L James, G Pope, O Bellingy, R Scott, S Williaams, S Hooper, D Greaves, R Jordan, C Stowe, R Frederick

Captain - D Greaves, Vice-captain - L James.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Thomas, L James, G Pope, O Bellingy, K Horne, K Lavia, S Williaams, D Greaves, R Jordan, C Stowe, S Spencer

Captain - G Pope, Vice-captain - K Lavia.

All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.