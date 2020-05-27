FCS v GRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 27th, 2020

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Tips

The first match on Day 6 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will see the Fort Charlotte Strikers taking on the Grenadines Divers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

The two teams have already met once in the past in the 8th match of the competition, an encounter that was won by the Divers. And now, five matches into the competition, the Strikers are yet to pick up their first win, while the Divers have just that one win to show from five matc

With both teams seeking an important win, expect both units to put up a fighting performance on the day.

Squads to choose from

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.

Grenadines Divers

Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

Predicted Playing XIs

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Chelston Stowe, Renrick Williams.

Grenadines Divers

Wayne Harper, Shem Browne, Romano Pierre, Asif Hooper, Tijorn Pope, Anson Latchman, Obed McCoy, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie

Match Details

Match: Fort Charlotte Strikers v Grenadine Divers

Date: May 27th, 2020 at 6.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

The surface at the Arnos Vale Complex has aided strokemaking in all the 15 matches thus far, with teams opting to bat first on winning the toss. Pacers have enjoyed the lift off the surface but they haven't been able to make too much of an impact. The slower bowlers have depended on variations to snaffle wickets, and that will be the order of the day again.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FCS v GRD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Latchman, S Browne, A Samuel, G Hope, R Williams, A Hooper, K Lavia, R Browne, G Wyllie, O McCoy, R Jordan

Captain - A Hooper, Vice-captain - G Pope.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Latchman, S Browne, R Williams, G Hope, K Cottoy, A Hooper, K Lavia, S Williams, G Wyllie, R Jordan, C Stowe.

Captain - S Browne, Vice-captain - K Cottoy.

All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.