FCS v PRS-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 31st, 2020

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

Less than 24 hours after picking up a win against the Dark View Explorers to finish 5th in the Vincy T10 League 2020, the Fort Charlotte Strikers will face off against the Presidents XI in an exhibition match at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

While the Striker are most likely going to be led by young Keron Cottoy, the Presidents XI will step onto the field under the able guidance of Kishore Shallow. Although this is an exhibition match, with a number of experienced players in the Presidents XI, expect an exciting clash!

Squads to choose from

Fort Charlotte Strikers

K Cottoy, G Pope, R Jordan, R Scott, R Frederick, K Lavia, J Walters, S Williams, O Bellingy, C Stowe, K Williams, S Spencer, R Williams.

Presidents XI

K Shallow, G Cupid, L Browne, M Bascombe, N Baptiste, D Byam, K Martin, I Allen, N McClean, D Buttler, C Grant, D Cato, M Harry.

Predicted Playing XIs

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Renrick Williams, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Keron Cottoy, Chelson Stowe, Jahiel Walters, Ray Jordan, Kenroy Williams, Slyvan Spencer, Rasheed Frederick.

Presidents XI

K Shallow, L Browne, M Bascombe, N Baptiste, D Byam, K Martin, I Allen, N McClean, D Buttler, C Grant, M Harry.

Match Details

Match: Fort Charlotte Strikers v Presidents XI

Date: May 31st, 2020 at 5.30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

Overnight rains will have made the pitch a little bit more soft, meaning the batsmen will need to contend with the low bounce that has been on display over the last few days. However, the occasional effort ball has managed to lift off with pace, and playing on the up could be a vital option.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FCS v PRS-XI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Shallow, N Bascombe, L Browne, R Scott, G Pope, K Martin, S Williams, K Lavia, R Frederick, S Spencer, R Jordan.

Captain - G Pope, Vice-captain - K Shallow.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Shallow, L Browne, N Baptiste, O Bellingy, G Pope, K Martin, I Allen, K Lavia, R Frederick, S Spencer, C Stowe.

Captain - K Lavia, Vice-captain -K Martin

All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.