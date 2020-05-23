FCS v SPB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 23rd, 2020
- Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for the FCS vs SPB match of Vincy T10 League.
- The Fort Charlotte Strikers will face the Salt Pond Breakers in Match 4 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020.
The Fort Charlotte Strikers and the Salt Pond Breakers faced contrasting fortunes on day one of the Vincy Premier League on Friday. They will now face off against each other in the second game on day two of the tournament at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.
Sunil Ambris’ Salt Pond Breakers started off with a win thanks to some strong performances with bat and ball. The Fort Charlotte Strikers, on the other hand, found themselves falling to a big defeat at the hands of Dark View Explorers, thanks in large part to some terrible bowling. The Strikers will hope to turn things around while the Breakers will look to keep the momentum going.
Squads to choose from
Fort Charlotte Strikers
Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.
Salt Pond Breakers
Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.
Predicted Playing XIs
Fort Charlotte Strikers
Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Kenroy Williams, Chelston Stowe, Renrick Williams.
Salt Pond Breakers
Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween, Urnel Thomas, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough
Match Details
Match: Fort Charlotte Strikers v Salt Pond Breakers
Date: May 23rd, 2020 at 08.00 PM IST
Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex
Pitch Report
The first of the Vincy Premier League did not see too much help for the pacers. It is upto the batsmen to make good use of what seems to be a batter’s paradise. The spinners, however, could come in handy if used properly by their captains.
Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy SuggestionsFantasy Suggestion #1: S Sween, S Ambris, D Hector, K Nedd, G Pope, U Thomas, K Cottoy, S Williams, D Johnson, W Strough, C Stowe.
Captain - S Ambris, Vice-captain - W Strough.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Williams, S Ambris, D Hector, K Nedd, G Pope, U Thomas, K Cottoy, S Williams, D Johnson, W Strough, C Stowe.
Captain - D Hector, Vice-captain - G Pope.
All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.