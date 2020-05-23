FCS v SPB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 23rd, 2020

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy FCS v SPB Dream11 Tips

The Fort Charlotte Strikers and the Salt Pond Breakers faced contrasting fortunes on day one of the Vincy Premier League on Friday. They will now face off against each other in the second game on day two of the tournament at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

Sunil Ambris’ Salt Pond Breakers started off with a win thanks to some strong performances with bat and ball. The Fort Charlotte Strikers, on the other hand, found themselves falling to a big defeat at the hands of Dark View Explorers, thanks in large part to some terrible bowling. The Strikers will hope to turn things around while the Breakers will look to keep the momentum going.

Also read: Vincy Premier T10 League 2020: Live streaming details, full schedule and squads

Squads to choose from

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.

Predicted Playing XIs

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Kenroy Williams, Chelston Stowe, Renrick Williams.

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween, Urnel Thomas, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough

Match Details

Match: Fort Charlotte Strikers v Salt Pond Breakers

Date: May 23rd, 2020 at 08.00 PM IST

Advertisement

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

The first of the Vincy Premier League did not see too much help for the pacers. It is upto the batsmen to make good use of what seems to be a batter’s paradise. The spinners, however, could come in handy if used properly by their captains.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

S Sween, S Ambris, D Hector, K Nedd, G Pope, U Thomas, K Cottoy, S Williams, D Johnson, W Strough, C Stowe.

Captain - S Ambris, Vice-captain - W Strough.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Williams, S Ambris, D Hector, K Nedd, G Pope, U Thomas, K Cottoy, S Williams, D Johnson, W Strough, C Stowe.

Captain - D Hector, Vice-captain - G Pope.

All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.