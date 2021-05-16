FCS vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match - May 16, 2021

The Fort Charlotte Strikers will be up against Botanical Gardens Rangers in the third match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Sunday.

The Fort Charlotte Strikers lost their opening Vincy Premier League T10 match against La Soufriere Hikers by nine wickets. They failed to get going with the bat, posting just 43 runs while batting first.

Botanical Gardens Rangers were also beaten in their first Vincy Premier League T10 match, succumbing to a 57-run loss to Dark View Explorers. They were bundled out for just 26 runs in the seventh over while chasing 83.

With both teams desperately looking to open their accounts in the Vincy Premier League T10, a thrilling contest awaits at the Arnos Vale Ground on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe (C), Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia and Sealroy Williams.

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Eaton Gibson, Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper (WK), Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis and Mcleon Williams.

Probable Playing XIs

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Miles Bascombe (C), Gidron Pope, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Leshawn Lewis, Kirton Lavia, Chelson Stowe, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Shaquille Browne, Geron Whyllie.

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Kesrick Williams (C), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper (WK), Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Dorson Cottle, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Mcleon Williams.

Match Details

Match: Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers, Match 3

Date & Time: 16th May 2021, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Arnos Vale Ground favored the bowlers on the opening day. While the pacers will get some movement with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play as the game progresses. The batsmen will find it difficult to play high shots due to the sluggish nature of the pitch. Both teams will be looking to bat first upon winning the toss and post a healthy total.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FCS vs BGR)

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wayne Harper, Gidron Pope, Jaheil Walters, Miles Bascombe, Keron Cottoy, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Chelson Stowe, Ray Jordan, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams.

Captain: Keron Cottoy. Vice-captain: Sealroy Williams.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wayne Harper, Gidron Pope, Jaheil Walters, Miles Bascombe, Mcleon Williams, Keron Cottoy, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams.

Captain: Keron Cottoy. Vice-captain: Miles Bascombe.