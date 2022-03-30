FCS vs BGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League 2022, Match 23

The Fort Charlotte Strikers will take on Botanical Garden Rangers in the 23rd match of the Vincy Premier League 2022 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Wednesday.

The Fort Charlotte Strikers registered their first win in the competition quite recently. They defeated table-toppers Salt Pond Breakers by five wickets, thus pulling off a huge upset.

They must win this match by a huge margin in order to avoid finishing at the bottom of the table.

The Botanical Garden Rangers, on the other hand, have already qualified for the playoffs. With five wins and two losses, they are third in the table but will be fighting for the second position which will allow them to get an easier qualifier.

FCS vs BGR Probable Playing 11 Today

FCS XI

Miles Bascombe (c), Sealroy Williams, Crystian Thurton (wk), Richie Richards, Joshua James, Donwell Hector, Kirton Lavia, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Frederick, Reynolly Hillocks, Christroy John

BGR XI

Andre Fletcher, Salvan Brown (wk), Wayne Harper, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Kesrick Williams (c), Razine Browne, Larry Edward, Winston Samuel, Kimali Williams, Tijourn Pope

Match Details

FCS vs BGR, Vincy Premier League 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: March 30, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well.

Spinners could prove to be important in the middle overs.

Today's FCS vs BGR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Brown has been in good form for his side. He has scored 37 runs in the last three matches and will be hoping to pick up his form.

Batters

A Fletcher is the third highest scorer in the tournament so far this season. He has amassed 175 runs at an average of 25.

All-rounders

J James is a brilliant all-rounder who has been consistent lately. He has scored 97 runs and has also taken six wickets. James can also prove to be an exciting captaincy choice for your FCS vs BGR Dream11 fantasy team.

K Cottoy is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 67 runs and has also picked up five wickets so far.

Bowlers

K Williams has plenty of experience and will be expected to make it count here. Although he went wicketless in the last match, he will be hoping to pick up a few scalps in this match.

Top 5 best players to pick in FCS vs BGR Dream11 prediction team

J James (FCS) – 351 points

A Fletcher (BGR) – 340 points

K Cottoy (BGR) – 338 points

R Richards (FCS) – 279 points

S Brown (BGR) – 225 points

Important stats for FCS vs BGR Dream11 prediction team

J James: 97 runs and 6 wickets

A Fletcher: 175 runs

K Cottoy: 67 runs and 5 wickets

M Bascombe: 111 runs

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Prediction Today

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Brown, A Fletcher, M Bascombe, K Dember, S Williams, J James, K Cottoy, R Richards, K Williams, L Edward, R Jordan

Captain: J James, Vice-Captain: K Cottoy

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Brown, W Harper, A Fletcher, M Bascombe, S Williams, J James, K Cottoy, R Richards, K Williams, R Frederick, R Jordan

Captain: A Fletcher, Vice-Captain: R Richards.

