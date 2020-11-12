FCS vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Vincy Premier League Match - Nov 12th, 2020

Match 11 of the Vincy Premier League has the Fort Charlotte Strikers taking on table-toppers Botanical Gardens Rangers at the Arnos Vale Ground on Thursday.

The Rangers have been the team to beat this season and have three wins out of three games. With their opener Stewart getting them off to flying starts consistently, the Rangers have done brilliantly with the bat so far. However, it has been their bowling attack that has won them games, with the duo of Williams and Providence featuring among the highest wicket-takers.

Their opponents, the Fort Charlotte Strikers, have endured a poor campaign so far with no wins in three games. Despite the best efforts of Lavia with the ball in hand, they are yet to strike a chord as a unit and this has been detrimental to their fortunes.

Although they enter this game as the clear underdogs, the Fort Charlotte Strikers have the firepower to pull off an upset against the more fancied Botanical Gardens Rangers. With all to play for in this fixture, we can expect a relatively high-scoring, competitive game in St Vincent.

Squads to choose from

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Rickford Walker, Kirton Lavia, Alex Samuel, Kimson Dalzell, Nigel Small, Chelson Stowe, Andrew Thomas, Sylvan Spencer, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Sealroy Williams, Johnson Charles

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Kenneth Dember, Donwell Hector, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Zemron Providence, Romario Bibby, Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Keron Cottoy, Solomon Bascombe, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel

Predicted Playing 11

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Rickford Walker, Roland Cato, Alex Samuel, Andrew Thomas, Chelson Stowe, Sealroy Williams, Nigel Small, Ray Jordan, Rashed Fredericks and Kirton Lavia

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Hyron Shallow, Emmanuel Stewart, Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Kenneth Dember, Atticus Browne, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Winston Samuel and Zemron Providence

Match Details

Match: Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers, Match 11

Date: 12th November 2020, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

Although the weather is a cause for concern, we should get at least a rain-shortened game on Thursday. There is a lot of swing on offer for the pacers early on, while the spinners should rule the roost in the middle overs.

The dimensions of the ground might play into the batsmen's hands in what should be a good contest between bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 80-90 being par at this venue.

Vincy Premier League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: E Stewart, G Pope, H Shallow, A Browne, A Thomas, K Cottoy, K Lavia, Z Providence, D Delpleche, K Williams and R Jordan

Captain: K Cottoy, Vice-Captain: Z Providence

Fantasy Suggestion #2: E Stewart, G Pope, A Samuel, A Browne, A Thomas, K Cottoy, K Lavia, Z Providence, D Delpleche, K Williams and S Williams

Captain: K Cottoy, Vice-Captain: G Pope