FCS vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match - May 22, 2021

The Fort Charlotte Strikers will lock horns with Botanical Gardens Rangers in the 15th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Saturday.

The Fort Charlotte Strikers will head into the encounter on the back of a seven-wicket victory over the Salt Pond Breakers. The Strikers have won three out of their five Vincy Premier League T10 matches and are currently third in the points table.

Botanical Gardens Rangers, on the other hand, are having a disastrous Vincy Premier League T10 campaign so far. They have lost as many as five matches and are rock-bottom in the standings. The Rangers succumbed to a 54-run loss to the Dark View Explorers in their last game.

Squads to choose from

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe (C), Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia and Sealroy Williams.

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper (WK), Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Irvin Warrican Jr, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis and Michael Joseph.

Probable Playing XIs

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Miles Bascombe (C), Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Rasheed Fredericks, Shaquille Browne, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Ray Jordan.

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Kesrick Williams (C), Jordan Samuel, Wayne Harper (WK), Reshawn Lewis, Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Irvin Warrican Jr, Winston Samuel, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence.

Match Details

Match: Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers, Match 15

Date & Time: 22nd May 2021, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Arnos Vale Ground has favored the batsmen in the last couple of Vincy Premier League T10 matches. Although the bowlers have found it difficult to control the leakage of runs, the wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult to chase. The average first innings score at the venue is 100 runs.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FCS vs BGR)

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wayne Harper, Gidron Pope, Jaheil Walters, Miles Bascombe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Donald Delpleche, Zemron Providence.

Captain: Kirton Lavia. Vice-captain: Kesrick Williams.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wayne Harper, Gidron Pope, Urnel Thomas, Miles Bascombe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Kesrick Williams, Nigel Small, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence.

Captain: Kesrick Williams. Vice-captain: Miles Bascombe.