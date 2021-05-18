FCS vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match - May 18th, 2021

The Fort Charlotte Strikers will take on Dark View Explorers in the eighth match of the Vincy Premier League T10 on Tuesday.

The Fort Charlotte Strikers have had a mixed start to their 2021 Vincy Premier League campaign. La Soufriere Hikers beat them by nine wickets in their first match. However, Strikers bounced back strongly and beat the Botanical Garden Rangers by 24 runs in their second game.

Dark View Explorers have also won and lost a game apiece in the Vincy Premier League T10 so far. They defeated the Botanical Garden Rangers by 57 runs in their opening fixture before succumbing to Salt Pond Breakers in their next match.

Squads to choose from:

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe (C), Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia and Sealroy Williams.

Dark View Explorers

Alex Samuel, Drumo Toney, Kody Horne, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James

Predicted Playing XIs

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Sealroy Williams, Gidron Pope, Kirton Lavia, Chelson Stowe, Casmus Hackshaw, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Rasheed Frederick, Geron Whyllie

Dark View Explorers

Deron Greaves, Romano Pierre, Shammon Hooper, Dean Browne, Lindon James, Rayan Williams, Kody Horne, Drumo Toney, Jade Matthews, Sealron Williaams and Luke Wilson

Match Details

Match: Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers, Match 08, Vincy Premier League T10

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Date & Time: 18th May, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track is expected to favor the bowlers more, with the pitch being on the slower side. While the pacers might get some swing early on with the new ball, the spinners could prove to be crucial in the middle overs. A score of 100 is expected to be par at the venue.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FCS vs DVE)

FCS vs DVE Dream11 Tips - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L James, G Pope, R Pierre, L Lewis, S Williams, D Browne, D Greaves, R Jordan, S Williaams, R Williams, L Wilson

Captain: D Greaves. Vice-captain: S Williams

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L James, C Hacksaw, G Pope, R Pierre, L Lewis, D Browne, D Greaves, R Jordan, S Williaams, R Williams, L Wilson

Captain: D Browne. Vice-captain: R Williams