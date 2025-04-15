FCS vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025, Match 19

The 19th match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will see Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) squaring off against Dark View Explorers (DVE) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Tuesday, April 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FCS vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Fort Charlotte Strikers have won only one of their last six matches. They lost their last match to Botanical Gardens Rangers by 21 runs. Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, have won three of their last six matches. They lost their last game of the tournament to La Soufriere Hikers by eight wickets.

The two teams have played six head-to-head matches. Fort Charlotte Strikers won two matches while Dark View Explorers have won four.

Ad

Trending

FCS vs DVE Match Details

The 19th match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will be played on April 15 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game begins at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FCS vs DVE, 19th Match

Date and Time: 15th April, 2025, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Pitch Report

Ad

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match. The last match played here was between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Botanical Gardens Rangers, where a total of 243 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

FCS vs DVE Form Guide

FCS - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

Ad

DVE - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

FCS vs DVE Probable Playing XI

FCS Playing XI

No injury updates

K Jordan, S Williams, C Hackshaw, C Brathwaite, G Pope (wk), J Layne, J Jones, J Haywood, K Hamilton, K Abraham, D Martin

DVE Playing XI

No injury updates

O Pienaar, E Gibson, J Carter, S Hooper, K Williams, T Harry (wk), B Stapleton, K Lavia, A Edwards, J Edwards, K Smith

Ad

FCS vs DVE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Harry

T Harry is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. C Hackshaw is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

E Gibson

E Gibson and S Williams are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. E Gibson is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 123 runs in the last six matches. B Stapleton is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

C Brathwaite

O Pienaar and C Brathwaite are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. C Brathwaite will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 99 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last six matches. K Smith is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

J Layne

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Abraham and J Layne. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J Layne will bowl some overs in the death, so he has a higher chance of getting wickets. K Hamilton is another good bowler pick for today's match.

Ad

FCS vs DVE match captain and vice-captain choices

O Pienaar

O Pienaar is one of the most crucial picks from Dark View Explorers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 177 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last six matches.

C Brathwaite

C Brathwaite is one of the most crucial picks from the Fort Charlotte Strikers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 99 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last six matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for FCS vs DVE, 19th Match

C Brathwaite

O Pienaar

K Smith

B Stapleton

E Gibson

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Harry

Ad

Batters: K Jordan, S Williams, E Gibson, B Stapleton

All-rounders: K Smith, O Pienaar, C Brathwaite, J Jones

Bowlers: K Abraham, J Layne

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Hackshaw

Ad

Batters: K Jordan, S Williams, E Gibson, B Stapleton, J Carter

All-rounders: K Smith, O Pienaar, C Brathwaite, J Jones

Bowlers: J Layne

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️