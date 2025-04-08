FCS vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025, Match 3

The 3rd match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will see Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) squaring off against Dark View Explorers (DVE) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Tuesday, April 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FCS vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Fort Charlotte Strikers have a lot of good all-rounders who can be crucial in today's match. Dark View Explorers have a lot of experienced players who used their experience to beat Grenadines Divers in the first match by four wickets.

These two teams have played five head-to-head matches. Fort Charlotte Strikers won two matches while Dark View Explorers have won three matches.

FCS vs DVE Match Details

The 3rd match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will be played on April 8 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FCS vs DVE, 3rd Match

Date and Time: April 8, 2025, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played here was between Grenadines Divers and Dark View Explorers, where a total of 190 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

FCS vs DVE Form Guide

FCS - Will be playing their first match

DVE - W

FCS vs DVE Probable Playing XI

FCS Playing XI

No injury updates

Gidron Pope (c & wk), Casmus Hackshaw, Carlos Brathwaite, Donwell Hector, Kyle Jordan, Sealroy Williams, Sadrack Descartes, Kevin Abraham, Daurius Martin, Jeremy Layne, Jerome Jones

DVE Playing XI

No injury updates

Stephan Pascal (wk), Jonathan Carter, Ethan Gibson, Benniton Stapleton, Shammon Hooper, Andrew Edwards, Obus Pienaar, Kemar Smith, Kesrick Williams (c), Dean Browne, Kirton Lavia

FCS vs DVE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

G Pope

G Pope is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. T Harry is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

J Carter

E Gibson and J Carter are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. J Carter is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. B Stapleton is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

C Brathwaite

O Pienaar and C Brathwaite are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. C Brathwaite will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. K Smith is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

K Williams

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Williams and J Layne. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. K Williams will complete his quota of overs and is in top-notch form. J Jones is another good bowler for today's match.

FCS vs DVE match captain and vice-captain choices

O Pienaar

O Pienaar is one of the most crucial picks from Dark View Explorers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He can smash the ball out of boundary rope easily.

C Brathwaite

C Brathwaite is one of the most crucial picks from the Fort Charlotte Strikers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for FCS vs DVE, 3rd Match

C Brathwaite

O Pienaar

J Carter

B Stapleton

K Smith

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: G Pope

Batters: J Carter, E Gibson, B Stapleton

All-rounders: K Smith, O Pienaar, C Brathwaite

Bowlers: K Williams, J Layne, J Jones, S Williaams

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: G Pope, T Harry

Batters: J Carter, E Gibson, B Stapleton

All-rounders: K Smith, O Pienaar, C Brathwaite, K Abraham

Bowlers: K Williams, J Edwards

