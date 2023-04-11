FCS vs GRD Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s VPL 2023 match - April 12th, 2023  

The Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) and Grenadines Divers (GRD) are set to face each other in the Vincy Premier League T10 2023 on Wednesday, April 12. The FCS vs GRD match will take place at the Arnos Vale Ground in Arnos Vale in St Vincent.

The Divers did not make the greatest of starts to their campaign after losing to the Salt Pond Breakers by five runs in their first match. They will look to bounce back at the earliest.

The Strikers, on the other hand, have several international names in their ranks. They will look to get off to a winning start by beating the Divers, but the task is not expected to be easy.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for FCS vs GRD. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Asif Hooper (GRD) – 9 credits

Asif Hooper has been one of the most effective cricketers in the VPL over the years. He batted at No.3 in the first game and scored 16 runs off eight balls with three fours. He also bowled two overs at an economy rate of nine, although he failed to get a wicket. One should pick him in the FCS vs GRD match.

#2 Carlos Brathwaite (FCS) – 9 credits

Birmingham Bears v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality T20 Blast Quarter Final 2

Carlos Brathwaite is a veteran of the T20 format, having played across the globe. He can hit the ball long distances and it is tough to stop him when he gets going. Brathwaite is also a handy medium-paced bowler and can chip in with wickets at crucial stages. He can be an asset to your team for the FCS vs GRD match.

#1 Chadwick Walton (GRD) – 9 credits

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Chadwick Walton opened the batting for his team in the previous game and could only score 10 runs off eight balls with the help of two fours. Walton can hit big shots in the hour of need and you should pick him in your team for the FCS vs GRD match.

Poll : 0 votes