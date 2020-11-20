FCS vs GRD Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Vincy T10 Match – November 21st, 2020

Two sides which have not tasted great success in the tournament, the Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) and Grenadines Divers (GD) will face off in the final league stage match of the ongoing Vincy T10 League 2020 competition.

The Fort Charlotte Strikers’ first match finished without a result and then they suffered consecutive losses in the next two games. They finally got back to winning ways and recorded back-to-back wins over Botanical Garden Rangers and Dark View Explorers to pick up some much-needed momentum.

Without a doubt, Fort Charlotte Strikers’ recent winning form gives them the edge over Grenadine Divers, who are winless since their first match in the tournament. They have lost four matches on the trot, which will do them no favours as they head into the last game of the competition.

However, they will take heart from their head-to-head record against the Strikers, with wins against their opponents in all the matches that have been contested between these two teams.

Squads to choose from

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope (Marquee), Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Sealroy Williams, Johnson Charles, Rickford Walker, Kirton Lavia, Alex Samuel, Kimson Dalzell, Nigel Small, Chelson Stowe, Andrew Thomas, Sylvan Spencer

Grenadines Divers

Obed McCoy (Marquee), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Tyrone Theophile, Kadir Nedd, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper, Kevin Abraham, Leon Quashie, Jordan Samuel

FCS v GD Predicted Playing 11

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Rickford Walker, Roland Cato, Alex Samuel, Andrew Thomas, Chelson Stowe, Sealroy Williams, Nigel Small, Ray Jordan, Rashed Fredericks and Kirton Lavia

Grenadine Divers

Asif Hooper, Obed McCoy, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Shem Browne, Geron Wyllie, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper and Tyrone Theophile.

Match Details

Match: Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadine Divers, Match 27

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Date and time: 21st November, 2020, 8:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Arnos Vale Sporting Complex was also used for the Vincy T10 League held a few months ago. Given that T10 is the shortest format of the sport, the pitch is curated for explosive cricket. The track is flat and tends to assist batsmen. Bowlers will have a tough time finding their footing on this pitch as 100+ scores are a norm on this ground.

FCS vs GRD Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

FCS vs GRD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wayne Harper, Shem Browne, Roland Cato, Andrew Thomas, Tyrone Theophile, Asif Hooper, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Kevin Abraham, Ray Jordan, Obed McCoy

Captain: Tyrone Theophile, Vice-Captain: Asif Hooper

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wayne Harper, Shem Browne, Roland Cato, Andrew Thomas, Tyrone Theophile, Asif Hooper, Sealroy Williams, Kevin Abraham, Ray Jordan, Obed McCoy, Rasheed Frederick

Captain: Roland Cato, Vice-Captain: Sealroy Williams