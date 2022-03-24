FCS vs GRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League 2022, Match 11

Fort Charlotte Strikers will take on Grenadines Divers in the 11th match of the Vincy Premier League 2022 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent on Thursday.

Fort Charlotte Strikers haven’t had a strong campaign so far. They are sixth in the points table and have lost three matches on the trot. Fort Charlotte Strikers are the only team in the league to have not won a single match yet.

Grenadines Divers, meanwhile, are in fourth place. They have won one of their three matches thus far and will be hoping to build a winning streak.

FCS vs GRD Probable Playing 11 Today

FCS XI

Miles Buscombe (c), Casmus Hackshaw (wk), Sealroy Williams, Donwell Hector, Joshua James, Kirton Lavia, Richie Richards, Ray Jordan, Rashid Fredericks, Christian Thurton, Javid Harry

GRD XI

Asif Hooper (c), Imran Joseph, Shem Browne, Roland Kato, Hiron Shallow (wk), Kevin Abraham, Wesrick Strough, Braxie Brown, Geron Wylie, Danson Hoyte, Wedol Edwards

Match Details

FCS vs GRD, Vincy Premier League 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 24 March, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent

Pitch Report

Judging by the previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well. Spinners could prove to be important in the middle overs.

Today’s FCS vs GRD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

C. Hacksaw has been in good form for his side. He scored 38 runs in 23 balls in the last match and a similar innings is expected of him this time too.

Batters

R. Cato is yet to hit his peak form in the tournament. He has scored 48 runs in three matches and will be hoping for a longer stay at the crease.

All-rounders

J. James is a brilliant all-rounder who has been consistent lately. He has scored 67 runs in just three matches and has also taken four wickets. James can also prove to be an exciting captaincy choice for your FCS vs GRD Dream11 fantasy team.

A. Hooper is one of the standout players for Grenadines Divers. He has scored 47 runs and has collected three wickets. Hooper will be a player worth keeping an eye out for.

Bowlers

Wesrick Strough has been nothing short of fantastic for Grenadines Divers. He has scalped four wickets thus far and will be hoping to add more.

Top 5 best players to pick in FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction team

J. James (FCS) – 239 points

A. Hooper (GRD) – 184 points

W. Strough (GRD) – 136 points

I. Joseph (GRD) – 125 points

R. Jordan (FCS) – 119 points

Important stats for FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction team

J. James: 67 runs and four wickets

A. Hooper: 47 runs and three wickets

W. Strough: Four wickets

I. Joseph: 49 runs

R. Jordan: Three wickets

FCS vs GRD Dream11 Prediction Today

FCS vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C. Hacksaw, R. Cato, M. Bascombe, S. Browne, J. James, A. Hooper, K. Lavia, W. Strough, I. Joseph, R. Jordan, J. Harry

Captain: J. James, Vice-Captain: A. Hooper

FCS vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C. Hacksaw, H. Shallow, R. Cato, M. Bascombe, S. Browne, J. James, A. Hooper, K. Lavia, W. Strough, I. Joseph, R. Jordan

Captain: R. Cato, Vice-Captain: W. Strough

