FCS vs GRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025, Match 8

The 8th match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will see Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) squaring off against Grenadines Divers (GRD) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Friday, April 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FCS vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both the teams have won one of their last two matches. Grenadines Divers won their last match against Salt Pond Breakers by 14 runs. Fort Charlotte Strikers lost their last match of the tournament to Dark View Explorers by 13 runs.

These two teams have played eight head-to-head matches. Fort Charlotte Strikers have won five matches while Grenadines Divers have won three matches.

FCS vs GRD Match Details

The 8th match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will be played on April 11 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FCS vs GRD, 8th Match

Date and Time: April 11, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played here was between Botanical Gardens Rangers and La Soufriere Hikers, where a total of 220 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

FCS vs GRD Form Guide

FCS - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

GRD - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

FCS vs GRD Probable Playing XI

FCS Playing XI

No injury updates

Gidron Pope (c & wk), Casmus Hackshaw, Carlos Brathwaite, Donwell Hector, Kyle Jordan, Sealroy Williams, Sadrack Descartes, Kevin Abraham, Daurius Martin, Jeremy Layne, Jerome Jones

GRD Playing XI

No injury updates

D Williams (wk), J Walters, L St. Paul, K Melius, D Douglas, D Charles, O Lewis, D Duncan, G Tyson, O Matthews, R Williams

FCS vs GRD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Brown

S Brown is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 78 runs in the last two matches. G Pope is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

K Jordan

S Williams and K Jordan are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. K Jordan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order for his team. H Shallow is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

C Brathwaite

A Hooper and C Brathwaite are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. C Brathwaite will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 76 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches. K Abraham is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

J Jones

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are O McCoy and J Jones. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J Jones will complete his quota of overs and is in top-notch form. He has taken four wickets in the last two matches. J Layne is another good bowler for today's match.

FCS vs GRD match captain and vice-captain choices

A Hooper

A Hooper is one of the most crucial picks from Grenadines Divers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 39 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.

C Brathwaite

C Brathwaite is one of the most crucial picks from the Fort Charlotte Strikers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 76 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches

5 Must-Picks for FCS vs GRD, 8th Match

C Brathwaite

A Hooper

S Brown

J Jones

J Layne

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Brown, G Pope

Batters: S Williams, K Jordan

All-rounders: A Hooper, C Brathwaite, R Williams, K Abraham

Bowlers: O McCoy, J Layne, J Jones

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Brown

Batters: S Williams, K Jordan, H Shallow

All-rounders: A Hooper, C Brathwaite, R Williams, J Ifil

Bowlers: O McCoy, J Layne, J Jones

