FCS vs LSH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025, Match 13

The 13th match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will see Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) squaring off against La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Saturday, April 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FCS vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Fort Charlotte Strikers have won one of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Salt Pond Breakers by eight wickets. La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, have won their last three matches. They won their last match against Dark View Explorers by six wickets.
These two teams have played six head-to-head matches. Both the teams have won three matches each.
FCS vs LSH Match Details
The 13th match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will be played on April 12 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
FCS vs LSH, 13th Match
Date and Time: April 12, 2025, 8:30 PM IST
Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown
Pitch Report
The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played here was between La Soufriere Hikers and Dark View Explorers, where a total of 199 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.
FCS vs LSH Form Guide
FCS - Won 1 of their last 3 matches
LSH - Won 3 of their last 3 matches
FCS vs LSH Probable Playing XI
FCS Playing XI
No injury updates
Gidron Pope (c & wk), Casmus Hackshaw, Carlos Brathwaite, Donwell Hector, Kyle Jordan, Sealroy Williams, Sadrack Descartes, Kevin Abraham, Daurius Martin, Jeremy Layne, Jerome Jones
LSH Playing XI
No injury updates
D Williams (wk), J Walters, L St. Paul, K Melius, D Douglas, D Charles, O Lewis, D Duncan, G Tyson, O Matthews, R Williams
FCS vs LSH Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
J Walters
J Walters is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. G Pope is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
S Williams
S Williams and J St. Paul are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Williams is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order for his team. He has smashed 80 runs in the last four matches. K Jordan is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
D Douglas
D Douglas and C Brathwaite are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. C Brathwaite will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has scored 77 runs and taken five wickets in the last four matches. D Charles is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
J Layne
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Abraham and J Layne. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J Layne will complete his quota of overs and is in top-notch form. He has scalped three wickets in the last three matches. R Williams is another good bowler for today's match.
FCS vs LSH match captain and vice-captain choices
D Charles
D Charles is one of the most crucial picks from La Soufriere Hikers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has amassed 103 runs and taken two wicket in the last three matches.
C Brathwaite
C Brathwaite is one of the most crucial picks from the Fort Charlotte Strikers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 77 runs and taken five wickets in the last four matches
5 Must-Picks for FCS vs LSH, 13th Match
C Brathwaite
S Williams
J Jones
J Layne
D Charles
Fort Charlotte Strikers vs La Soufriere Hikers Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Fort Charlotte Strikers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: J Walters
Batters: S Williams, K Jordan, J St. Paul
All-rounders: J Jones, C Brathwaite, D Charles, D Douglas
Bowlers: R Williams, J Layne, K Abraham
Fort Charlotte Strikers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: J Walters
Batters: S Williams, K Jordan, J St. Paul
All-rounders: J Jones, C Brathwaite, D Charles, D Douglas, O Lewis
Bowlers: R Williams, O Matthews
