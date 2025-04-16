FCS vs LSH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025, Match 21

The 21st match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will see Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) squaring off against La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Wednesday, April 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FCS vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Fort Charlotte Strikers have won only one of their last seven matches. They lost their last match to Dark View Explorers by 27 runs. La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, have won five of their last six matches. They won their last match against Dark View Explorers by six wickets.

These two teams have played seven head-to-head matches. Fort Charlotte Strikers have won three matches while La Soufriere Hikers have won four matches.

FCS vs LSH Match Details

The 21st match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will be played on April 16 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FCS vs LSH, 21st Match

Date and Time: April 16, 2025, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played here was between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Dark View Explorers, where a total of 224 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets in 17 overs.

FCS vs LSH Form Guide

FCS - Won 1 of their last 7 matches

LSH - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

FCS vs LSH Probable Playing XI

FCS Playing XI

No injury updates

Gidron Pope (c & wk), Casmus Hackshaw, Carlos Brathwaite, Donwell Hector, Kyle Jordan, Sealroy Williams, Sadrack Descartes, Kevin Abraham, Daurius Martin, Jeremy Layne, Jerome Jones

LSH Playing XI

No injury updates

D Williams (wk), J Walters, L St. Paul, K Melius, D Douglas, D Charles, O Lewis, D Duncan, G Tyson, O Matthews, R Williams

FCS vs LSH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Walters

J Walters is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 137 runs in the last six matches. C Hackshaw is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

S Williams

S Williams and J St. Paul are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Williams is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order for his team. He has scored 146 runs in the last seven matches. K Jordan is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

D Douglas

D Douglas and C Brathwaite are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. C Brathwaite will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 134 runs and taken seven wickets in the last seven matches. D Charles is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

R Williams

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Williams and J Layne. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. R Williams will complete his quota of overs and is in top-notch form. He has scalped six wickets and smashed 12 runs in the just six matches. O Matthews is another good bowler for today's match.

FCS vs LSH match captain and vice-captain choices

D Charles

D Charles is one of the most crucial picks from La Soufriere Hikers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 207 runs and taken four wickets in the last six matches.

C Brathwaite

C Brathwaite is one of the most crucial picks from the Fort Charlotte Strikers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 134 runs and taken seven wickets in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for FCS vs LSH, 21st Match

C Brathwaite

S Williams

J Jones

D Douglas

D Charles

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs La Soufriere Hikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Walters

Batters: S Williams, K Jordan, J St. Paul

All-rounders: J Jones, C Brathwaite, D Charles, D Douglas, O Lewis

Bowlers: R Williams, J Layne

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Walters

Batters: S Williams, K Jordan, J St. Paul

All-rounders: J Jones, C Brathwaite, D Charles, D Douglas, O Lewis

Bowlers: R Williams, O Matthews

