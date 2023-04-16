FCS vs LSH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 14

Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will go up against La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) in the 14th game of the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Sunday (April 16). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.
The Strikers have won three of four games and are comfortably atop the points table. They won their last game against Dark View Explorers by seven wickets. Soufriere Hikers, meanwhile, have a similar record, but due to an inferior net run rate, they are third in the standings. They won their last game against Salt Pond Breakers by two runs.
FCS vs LSH Match Details
The 14th game of the Vincy Premier League T10 will be played on April 16 at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, on Sunday (April 16) at 09:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.
Match: FCS vs LSH, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 14
Date and Time: 16 April 2023; 09:30 pm IST
Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown
FCS vs LSH Pitch Report
The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground offers a pitch that's primarily helpful to batters. Pacers will be favoured on this pitch due to the turn and bounce on offer. They could trouble batters, but once the batters are set, they can look to play their shots freely. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 120.
FCS vs LSH Form Guide (Vincy Premier League T10)
FCS: W-W-L-W
LSH: W-W-W-L
FCS vs LSH probable playing XIs for today’s match
FCS Injury/Team News
No major injury update
FCS Probable Playing XI
Hyron Shallow, Gidron Pope, Salvan Browne, Sealroy Williams, Donwell Hector, Jerome Jones, Winston Samuel, Carlos Braithwaite, Kevin Abraham, Alston Bobb, Ray Jordan
LSH Injury/Team News
No major injury update
LSH Probable Playing XI
Jahiel Walters, Desron Maloney, Andrew Thomas, Urnel Thomas, Ojay Matthews, Jonathan Carter, Dillon Douglas, Kirton Lavia, Othneil Lewis, Larry Edwards, Rayan Williams
FCS vs LSH Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Salvan Brown (3 matches, 101 runs, Strike Rate: 155.38)
Brown has been in brilliant form with the bat, amassing 101 runs at a strike rate of 155.38 in three games. He could fetch hefty points with his wicketkeeping skills.
Top Batter Pick
Desron Maloney (3 matches, 93 runs, Strike Rate: 216.28)
Maloney has scored 93 runs at a strike rate of 216.28 in three games. He's surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Carlos Braithwaite (4 matches, 83 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 237.14 and Economy Rate: 5.88)
Braithwaite has been a clear match winner for his team with both bat and ball. He has smashed 83 runs and picked up four wickets in four games.
Top Bowler Pick
Jerome Jones (4 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.88)
Jones has been bowling in the right areas and has scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 7.88 in four games. He should find a place in your fantasy team.
FCS vs LSH match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Carlos Braithwaite
Braithwaite could be the ideal candidate for captaincy due to his all-round performances. He has smashed 83 runs and scalped four wickets in four games.
Jonathan Carter
Carter has been sensational with the bat, scoring 120 runs in four games. He has also picked up a wicket and could be another great choice for captaincy.
Five Must-pick players with stats for FCS vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Salvan Brown 101 runs in 3 games
Desron Maloney 93 runs in 3 games
Carlos Braithwaite 83 runs and 4 wickets in 4 games
Jerome Jones 5 wickets in 4 games
Jonathan Carter 120 runs and 1 wicket in 4 games
FCS vs LSH Match Expert Tips
Carlos Braithwaite could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball. Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this FCS vs LSH game, click here!
FCS vs LSH Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Head-to-Head League
FCS vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Gidron Pope, Salvan Brown
Batters: Desron Maloney
All-rounders: Carlos Braithwaite, Jonathan Carter, Ray Jordan, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Larry Edwards
Bowlers: Jerome Jones, Rayan Williams
FCS vs LSH Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Grand League
FCS vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Salvan Brown, Hyron Shallow
Batters: Desron Maloney
All-rounders: Carlos Braithwaite, Jonathan Carter, Ray Jordan, Dillon Douglas, Kevin Abraham, Kirton Lavia
Bowlers: Jerome Jones, Rayan Williams
