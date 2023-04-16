FCS vs LSH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 14

Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will go up against La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) in the 14th game of the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Sunday (April 16). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Strikers have won three of four games and are comfortably atop the points table. They won their last game against Dark View Explorers by seven wickets. Soufriere Hikers, meanwhile, have a similar record, but due to an inferior net run rate, they are third in the standings. They won their last game against Salt Pond Breakers by two runs.

FCS vs LSH Match Details

The 14th game of the Vincy Premier League T10 will be played on April 16 at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, on Sunday (April 16) at 09:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.

Match: FCS vs LSH, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 14

Date and Time: 16 April 2023; 09:30 pm IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

FCS vs LSH Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground offers a pitch that's primarily helpful to batters. Pacers will be favoured on this pitch due to the turn and bounce on offer. They could trouble batters, but once the batters are set, they can look to play their shots freely. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 120.

FCS vs LSH Form Guide (Vincy Premier League T10)

FCS: W-W-L-W

LSH: W-W-W-L

FCS vs LSH probable playing XIs for today’s match

FCS Injury/Team News

No major injury update

FCS Probable Playing XI

Hyron Shallow, Gidron Pope, Salvan Browne, Sealroy Williams, Donwell Hector, Jerome Jones, Winston Samuel, Carlos Braithwaite, Kevin Abraham, Alston Bobb, Ray Jordan

LSH Injury/Team News

No major injury update

LSH Probable Playing XI

Jahiel Walters, Desron Maloney, Andrew Thomas, Urnel Thomas, Ojay Matthews, Jonathan Carter, Dillon Douglas, Kirton Lavia, Othneil Lewis, Larry Edwards, Rayan Williams

FCS vs LSH Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Salvan Brown (3 matches, 101 runs, Strike Rate: 155.38)

Brown has been in brilliant form with the bat, amassing 101 runs at a strike rate of 155.38 in three games. He could fetch hefty points with his wicketkeeping skills.

Top Batter Pick

Desron Maloney (3 matches, 93 runs, Strike Rate: 216.28)

Maloney has scored 93 runs at a strike rate of 216.28 in three games. He's surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Carlos Braithwaite (4 matches, 83 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 237.14 and Economy Rate: 5.88)

Braithwaite has been a clear match winner for his team with both bat and ball. He has smashed 83 runs and picked up four wickets in four games.

Top Bowler Pick

Jerome Jones (4 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.88)

Jones has been bowling in the right areas and has scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 7.88 in four games. He should find a place in your fantasy team.

FCS vs LSH match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Carlos Braithwaite

Braithwaite could be the ideal candidate for captaincy due to his all-round performances. He has smashed 83 runs and scalped four wickets in four games.

Jonathan Carter

Carter has been sensational with the bat, scoring 120 runs in four games. He has also picked up a wicket and could be another great choice for captaincy.

Five Must-pick players with stats for FCS vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Salvan Brown 101 runs in 3 games

Desron Maloney 93 runs in 3 games

Carlos Braithwaite 83 runs and 4 wickets in 4 games

Jerome Jones 5 wickets in 4 games

Jonathan Carter 120 runs and 1 wicket in 4 games

FCS vs LSH Match Expert Tips

Carlos Braithwaite could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball. Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this FCS vs LSH game, click here!

FCS vs LSH Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Head-to-Head League

FCS vs LSH Dream11 Prediction - Vincy Premier League

FCS vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Gidron Pope, Salvan Brown

Batters: Desron Maloney

All-rounders: Carlos Braithwaite, Jonathan Carter, Ray Jordan, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Larry Edwards

Bowlers: Jerome Jones, Rayan Williams

FCS vs LSH Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Grand League

FCS vs LSH Dream11 Prediction - Vincy Premier League

FCS vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Salvan Brown, Hyron Shallow

Batters: Desron Maloney

All-rounders: Carlos Braithwaite, Jonathan Carter, Ray Jordan, Dillon Douglas, Kevin Abraham, Kirton Lavia

Bowlers: Jerome Jones, Rayan Williams

Poll : 0 votes