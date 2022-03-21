FCS vs SPB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 5

The Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will lock horns with the Salt Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) in the fifth match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Monday.

The Fort Charlotte Strikers are fifth in the standings, having lost their opening Vincy Premier League T10 match against the Dark View Explorers by 27 runs. Salt Pond Breakers, on the other hand, are second in the points table after winning their opening game against La Soufriere Hikers by seven wickets.

FCS vs SPB Probable Playing 11 Today

FCS XI

Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Donwell Hector, Miles Bascombe, Christroy John, Sealroy Williams, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Ray Jordan, Joshua James, Preston McSween, Javid Harry.

SPB XI

Delorn Johnson (c), Anson Latchman(wk), Sunil Ambris, Benniton Stapleton, Ricavo Williams, Ryan John, Kadir Nedd, Kenzely Joseph, Devonte McDowald, Jordan Samuel, Kadeem Alleyene.

Match Details

FCS vs SPB, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 5

Date and Time: 21st March 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Arnos Vale Ground has proved to be a belter with minimal help on offer for the bowlers, who have to keep their line and length in control to check the the leakage of runs. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 87 runs.

Today’s FCS vs SPB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Casmus Hackshaw: Hackshaw failed to impress against the Dark View Explorers, getting dismissed for a duck. But he can be a crucial pick for this match.

Batters

Kadir Nedd: Nedd is an explosive batter who can go bonkers against any given bowler on his day.

Miles Bascombe: Bascombe scored 16 runs at a strike rate of 228.57 in the previous match against Dark View Explorers. He can play a big knock today.

All-rounders

Kirton Lavia: Lavia scored 16 runs at a strike rate of 100.00 in the previous match. He is someone who can contribute with both the bat and ball.

Joshua James: James scored 32 runs at a strike rate of 145.45 while also managing to pick up a wicket in the previous match. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Monday.

Bowlers

Delorn Johnson: Johnson picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 9.00 in the previous match. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Ray Jordan: Jordan bowled brilliantly in the previous match, scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 5.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in FCS vs SPB Dream11 prediction team

Ray Jordan (FCS) - 84 points

Joshua James (FCS) - 74 points

Delorn Johnson (SPB) - 39 points

Kadeem Alleyene (SPB) - 31 points

Miles Bascombe (FCS) - 30 points

Important Stats for FCS vs SPB Dream11 prediction team

Ray Jordan: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 5.00

Joshua James: 32 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 145.45 and ER - 14.50

Delorn Johnson: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 9.00

Kadeem Alleyene: 19 runs in 1 match; SR - 380.00

Miles Bascombe: 16 runs in 1 match; SR - 228.57

FCS vs SPB Dream11 Prediction Today (Vincy Premier League T10)

FCS vs SPB Dream11 Prediction - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Casmus Hackshaw, Sealroy Williams, Kadir Nedd, Miles Bascombe, Joshua James, Kirton Lavia, Delorn Johnson, Ray Jordan, Ryan John, Benniton Stalpeton, Kadeem Alleyene.

Captain: Joshua James. Vice-captain: Benniton Stalpeton.

FCS vs SPB Dream11 Prediction - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Casmus Hackshaw, Sealroy Williams, Kadir Nedd, Miles Bascombe, Joshua James, Kirton Lavia, Delorn Johnson, Ray Jordan, Benniton Stalpeton, Rasheed Frederick, Kadeem Alleyene.

Captain: Joshua James. Vice-captain: Sealroy Williams.

Edited by Samya Majumdar