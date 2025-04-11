FCS vs SPB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025, Match 9

The ninth match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will see Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) squaring off against Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Friday, April 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FCS vs SPB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Fort Charlotte Strikers have won one of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Grenadines Divers by 7 wickets. Salt Pond Breakers, on the other hand, have won none of their last three matches. They lost their last match of the season to Dark View Explorers by 8 wickets.

The two teams have played nine head-to-head matches. Both the teams have won four matches each. One match ended in a no result.

FCS vs SPB Match Details

The ninth match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will be played on April 11 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game will take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FCS vs SPB, 9th Match

Date and Time: 11th April, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played here was between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Grenadines Divers, where a total of 163 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

FCS vs SPB Form Guide

FCS - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

SPB - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

FCS vs SPB Probable Playing XI

FCS Playing XI

No injury updates

Gidron Pope (c & wk), Casmus Hackshaw, Carlos Brathwaite, Donwell Hector, Kyle Jordan, Sealroy Williams, Sadrack Descartes, Kevin Abraham, Daurius Martin, Jeremy Layne, Jerome Jones

SPB Playing XI

No injury updates

H Jackson, R Walker, D Nedd, D McDonald, L James (wk), R Pierre, R Williams, D Barnum, D Johnson, A Bobb, M Welcome

FCS vs SPB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L James

L James is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. G Pope is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

K Jordan

S Williams and K Jordan are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. S Williams is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order for his team. He has smashed 75 runs in the last three matches. R Pierre is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

C Brathwaite

H Jackson and C Brathwaite are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. C Brathwaite will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 76 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches. K Abraham is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

J Jones

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Nedd and J Jones. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J Jones will complete his quota of overs and is in top-notch form. He has taken 4 wickets and smashed 16 runs in the last three matches. J Layne is another good bowler pick for today's match.

FCS vs SPB match captain and vice-captain choices

H Jackson

H Jackson is one of the most crucial picks from Salt Pond Breakers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 85 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last three matches.

C Brathwaite

C Brathwaite is one of the most crucial picks from the Fort Charlotte Strikers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 76 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches

5 Must-Picks for FCS vs SPB, 9th Match

C Brathwaite

H Jackson

S Williams

J Jones

J Layne

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L James

Batters: S Williams, K Jordan, R Pierre

All-rounders: H Jackson, C Brathwaite, D McDonald, K Abraham

Bowlers: D Nedd, J Layne, J Jones

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: G Pope

Batters: S Williams, K Jordan

All-rounders: H Jackson, C Brathwaite, K Abraham

Bowlers: D Nedd, J Layne, J Jones, J Haywood, A Bobb

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

