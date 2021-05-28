FCS vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Eliminator 1 - May 28, 2021

The Fort Charlotte Strikers will take on Salt Pond Breakers in the first Eliminator of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Friday.

The Fort Charlotte Strikers finished third in the standings, owing to having a lower net run rate than the top two teams. They won six out of their eight league stage matches, beating the Grenadines Divers by nine wickets in their last game. The Miles Bascombe-led side will be hoping to beat the Salt Pond Breakers for the third time this season and book their place in the second Eliminator of the Vincy Premier League T10.

Salt Pond Breakers, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold this season. The one-time Vincy Premier League T10 champions managed to win only three of their eight league stage matches, thereby finishing fourth. The Breakers won their last match against Botanical Gardens Rangers by a 27-run margin. Sunil Ambris and co. will need to put in their best efforts to beat the in-form Fort Charlotte Strikers.

Squads to choose from

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe (C), Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia and Sealroy Williams.

Salt Pond Breakers

Denson Hoyte, Sunil Ambris (C), Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween (WK), Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope and Cody Grant.

Probable Playing XIs

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Miles Bascombe (C), Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Shaquille Browne, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small.

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris (C), Oziko Williams, Seon Sween (WK), Andrew Thomas, Rickford Walker, Sheldon Hooper, Kensley Joseph, Denson Hoyte, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel.

Match Details

Match: Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Eliminator 1, Vincy Premier League T10

Date & Time: 28th May 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground is a sporting one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 99 runs. The spinners, who will enjoy bowling at this ground, are expected to dominate the proceedings. The batsmen will need to bide some time in the middle before playing the big shots, with the wickets in hand being crucial. Chasing must be the preferred option as the last three out of the four Vincy Premier League T10 matches were won by teams batting second.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FCS vs SPB)

FCS vs SPB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Oziko Williams, Gidron Pope, Andrew Thomas, Kensley Joseph, Miles Bascombe, Sunil Ambris, Sealroy Williams, Denson Hoyte, Delorn Johnson, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredericks.

Captain: Sunil Ambris. Vice-captain: Delorn Johnson.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Casmus Hackshaw, Gidron Pope, Andrew Thomas, Rickford Walker, Sunil Ambris, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Delorn Johnson, Ray Jordan, Nigel Small, Jevon Samuel.

Captain: Sunil Ambris. Vice-captain: Gidron Pope.