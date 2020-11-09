Match 5 of the Vincy Premier League pits the Fort Charlotte Strikers against the Salt Pond Breakers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on Monday.

Both teams had contrasting starts to their respective campaigns in the Vincy Premier League. While the Strikers lost their first game, hot favourites Salt Pond Breakers were in fine form as they beat the Explorers by 39 runs.

Blessed with some of the most talented youngsters in the competition, the Breakers look set for a successful run in the competition. Led by Sunil Ambris, they would ideally be eyeing another win on Monday, although it isn't as straightforward as it seems.

Their opponents, the Fort Charlotte Strikers, lost their first game by a huge margin as they were skittled for just 55 by the Hikers. However, they possess a well-rounded squad, with Gidron Pope and Ray Jordan expected to deliver the goods in this tournament. They would be hoping for a better performance this time around as they look to kickstart their campaign after a woeful start.

Although the Breakers are the clear favourites for this game, we cannot write off the Strikers, especially with the depth they have in their batting unit. Either way, we can expect a high-scoring encounter with two of the best batting units taking centre-stage on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Rickford Walker, Kirton Lavia, Alex Samuel, Kimson Dalzell, Nigel Small, Chelson Stowe, Andrew Thomas, Sylvan Spencer, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Sealroy Williams, Johnson Charles

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Leshawn Lewis, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas

Predicted Playing XIs

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Rickford Walker, Roland Cato, Alex Samuel, Andrew Thomas, Chelson Stowe, Sealroy Williams, Nigel Small, Ray Jordan, Rashed Fredericks and Kirton Lavia

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris, Leshawn Lewis, Tijorn Pope, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Romano Pierre, Ricavo Williams, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Seon Sween and Jeremy Layne

Match Details

Match: Fort Charlotte Strikers v Salt Pond Breakers

Date: November 9th, 2020 at 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground is a decent one to bat on, with scores of over 100 having been scored in this competition already. Although there should be some swing on offer early on, the batsmen should feel at ease in the middle.

The spinners might get some turn, which could pave the way for an exciting contest between them and the batsmen. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 80-90 being par at this venue.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FCS vs SPB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Pope, U Thomas, R Walker, R Cato, R John, S Williams, S Ambris, D Johnson, R Jordan, R Frederick and T Pope

Captain: S Ambris, Vice-Captain: G Pope

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Pope, U Thomas, R Walker, A Thomas, R John, S Williams, S Ambris, D Johnson, R Jordan, N Small and T Pope

Captain: S Ambris, Vice-Captain: S Williams