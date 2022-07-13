FDD vs AJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 13

Fair Deal Defenders (FDD) will take on Ajman Heroes (AJH) in the 13th match of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Ajman Heroes are among the weakest teams in this year's Bukhatir T10 league as they have lost both their matches. They lost their last match to Medsol Labs-Ghi in a super over by two wickets.

Fair Deal Defenders, on the other hand, won their only match of the season against the Rajkot Thunder by nine wickets.

Ajman Heroes will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament, but Fair Deal Defenders are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Fair Deal Defenders.

FDD vs AJH Probable Playing XI

FDD Playing XI

Muhammad Imran OD (wk), Sagheer Afridi, Babar Ghazanfar, Sayed M Saqlain, Wahab Hassan, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Imran-ll, Araslan Javaid, Muhammad Yasir Mahravi, Muhammad Zameer, Farman Ali

AJH Playing XI

Khalid Shah, Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Uzair, Mohammed Ajmal, Ibthisam Sait, Sheldon Dcruz, Adnan Arif, Sultan Ahmed, Nasir Aziz, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ankur Sagwan

Match Details

FDD vs AJH, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: July 13, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium's pitch is batting-friendly, where batters should find it is easy to score runs. The matches on this wicket are usually high-scoring like in the first two matches, where all four teams scored 100+ scores. The Pacers might be a little effective with the new ball.

Both teams would like to chase the target as bowling is relatively easier in the first innings.

FDD vs AJH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Chopra, who has played exceptionally well in the tournament, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. He smashed 40 runs in 27 balls in the first match against IGM.

Batters

S Kalyan and A Khaliq are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. F Sheikh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 16 runs in just eight balls in the last match against MLG.

All-rounders

M Saghir and M Ajmal are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Aziz is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Yasir and A Sangwan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Sharma is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in FDD vs AJH Dream11 prediction team

A Khaliq (FDD)

M Saghir (FDD)

M Ajmal (AJH)

Fair Deal Defenders vs Ajman Heroes: Important stats for Dream11 team

A Khaliq - 36 runs

M Saghir - Two wickets

A Sangwan - Two wickets

Fair Deal Defenders vs Ajman Heroes Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Chopra, M Imran, F Sheikh, S Kalyan, A Khaliq, N Aziz, M Saghir, M Ajmal, A Sangwan, S Sharma, M Yasir

Captain: M Saghir Vice Captain: A Khaliq

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Chopra, M Imran, S Dcruz, S Kalyan, A Khaliq, N Aziz, M Saghir, S M Saqlain, A Sangwan, M Zameer, M Yasir

Captain: M Saghir Vice Captain: R Chopra

