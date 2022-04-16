FDD vs AJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, Plate Semi-Final 1

The Fair Deal Defenders will take on Ajman Heroes in the Plate Semi-Final 1 of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

Both sides managed a single victory in the league stage of the tournament. Fair Deal Defenders were terrific with their bowling performance in the Plate quarter-final against Prim Height Transport.

Rizwan Amanat Ali and Wajid Khan are the key players for the side.

Meanwhile, Ajman Heroes will be looking to continue the good work. They successfully chased down a target of 153 against Rehan Khan Events and the likes of Sheldon D Cruz and Nasir Aziz could prove crucial in this fixture.

FDD vs AJH Probable Playing 11 Today

FDD XI

Wajid Khan, Muhammad Yasir (c), Farhan Babar (Wk), Saud Afzal, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Abdul Rehman, Haider Ali Butt, Hassan Ali Khan, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Adeel Hanif, Farhan Ahmad

AJH XI

Adnan ul Mulk Nawab (c), Sheridan Hadfield (Wk), Adnan Arif, Wajahat Rasool, Sheldon Dcruz, Faizan Sheikh, Charith Nirmal, Ibtisham Sait, Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Nav Pabreja

Match Details

FDD vs AJH, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, Plate Semi-Final 1

Date and Time: April 16, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board.

A score of 170 is expected to be par here.

Today's FDD vs AJH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

W Khan is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat. He has scored 87 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 197.73.

Batters

S D'Cruz has been in majestic form with the bat. He has amassed 119 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 156.58.

All-rounders

S Sharma is a fantastic all-rounder who will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 12 runs and has also picked up five wickets. He will be a great multiplier choice for your FDD vs AJH Dream11 fantasy team.

N Aziz will be tasked with leading the bowling unit for his side. He has scalped five wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 6.25.

Bowlers

R Amanat Ali has been the standout player for his side and will be a fantastic captaincy pick for your FDD vs AJH Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 112 runs and has also scalped nine wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in FDD vs AJH Dream11 prediction team

R Amanat Ali (FDD) – 443 points

F Ahmad (FDD) – 227 points

S Sharma (AJH) – 226 points

I Sait (AJH) – 220 points

M Yasir (FDD) – 215 points

Important stats for FDD vs AJH Dream11 prediction team

R Amanat Ali: 112 runs and 9 wickets

S Sharma: 12 runs and 5 wickets

N Aziz: 5 wickets

S D’Cruz: 119 runs

FDD vs AJH Dream11 Prediction Today

FDD vs AJH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Khan, S D’Cruz, A Arif, A ul Mulk, M Imran, S Sharma, M Yasir, N Aziz, R Amanat Ali, F Ahmad, I Sait

Captain: R Amanat Ali, Vice-Captain: S Sharma

FDD vs AJH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Khan, S D’Cruz, A Arif, A ul Mulk, S Sharma, M Yasir, N Aziz, R Amanat Ali, F Ahmad, I Sait, F Baig

Captain: S D’Cruz, Vice-Captain: F Ahmad.

