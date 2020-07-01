FDF vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - July 2nd, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for FDF vs SCE match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020

SG Findorff EV takes on SC Europa Cricket in Match 13 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy

The ECS T10 Kummerfeld League enters the business end as SC Europa Cricket takes on SG Findorff EV in what promises to be an exciting contest on Thursday. SC Europa have done well so far with good performances against the likes of VFB Fallersleben and KSV Cricket.

However, they come across a wounded Findorff side, who have two points from two games so far. With FDF scheduled to play three games on Thursday, they would be hoping for a win against SEC to set the tone for the rest of the day.

Squads to choose from

SG Findorff EV

G Amirie, S Patra, A Wardak, I Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan, A Knapman, N Perfect, A Khan, H Khan, F Ahmed, M Shams, A Asghar, M Shah, A Dawodzy, R Mehmood, S Ashraf, A Ashraf, L Ahmad, A. Khalid, J. Bhatt

SC Europa Cricket

I Amini, M Muhammad, S Darwesh, W Amini, M Herath, M Khan Jr, R Khan, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, B Shinwari, D Rana, I Khan Jr, S Ahmad, V Thakar, G Akbar Dargey, A Soni, A Wajid Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

SG Findorff EV

F Ahmed, R Mahmood, A Ullah, S Ashraf, L Ahmad, A Wardak, I Khan, A Khalid, G Farooq Amirie, A Khan and A Knapman

SC Europa Cricket

D Khan, S Darwesh, D Rana, H Shinwari, I Zazai, M Muhammad, S Ahmad, U Farooq, G Dargey, M Herath and A Sharma

Match Details

Match: SG Findorff EV vs SC Europa Cricket

Date: 2nd July 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld

Pitch Report

The pitch has played well in recent games with the ball coming on to the bat nicely. Although there is a hint of variable bounce for the bowlers to make use of, the batsmen have had a major say in the outcome of the games, owing to the shorter boundaries. Both teams would look to field with 80 being a bare minimum on this surface.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FDF vs SCE Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Muhammad, D Khan, A Ullah, A Sharma, G Farooq Amirie, A Khalid, S Darwesh, A Wardak, S Ahmad, A Knapman and A Khan

Captain: A Khalil, Vice-Captain: S Darwesh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Muhammad, D Khan, A Ullah, L Ahmad, I Zazai, A Khalid, S Darwesh, A Wardak, G Dargey, A Knapman and A Khan

Captain: S Darwesh, Vice-Captain: A Wardak