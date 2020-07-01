FDF vs VFB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - July 2nd, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for FDF vs VFB match of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020

SG Findorff EV takes on VFB Fallersleben in Match 15 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy

The final league fixture of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League pits SG Findorff EV against VFB Fallersleben on Thursday. Both teams are only separated by two points at the time of writing, although there is more than what meets the eye.

VFB have lost all their games so far and are out of contention. SG Findorff have only played two games prior to Thursday and are scheduled to play three back-to-back games. On paper, Findorff are the overwhelming favourites, although VFB would love to end a disappointing campaign on a relative high. All in all, an exciting contest awaits in Kummerfeld.

Squads to choose from:

SG Findorff EV

G Amirie, S Patra, A Wardak, I Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan, A Knapman, N Perfect, A Khan, H Khan , F Ahmed,M Shams, A Asghar, M Shah, A Dawodzy, R Mehmood, S Ashraf, A Ashraf, L Ahmad, A. Khalid, J. Bhatt.

VFB Fallersleben

S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra.

Predicted Playing XIs:

SG Findorff EV

F Ahmed, R Mahmood, A Ullah, S Ashraf, L Ahmad, A Wardak, I Khan, A Khalid, G Farooq Amirie, A Khan and A Knapman.

VFB Fallersleben

S Kannan, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, J Siddaiaha, Y Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui and K Deshpand.

Match Details:

Match: SG Findorff EV vs VFB Fallersleben.

Date: 2nd July 2020, at 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld.

Pitch Report

Although the pacers have done well at this venue, the pitch is a good batting track with the relatively shorter boundaries also playing into the batsmen's hands. While there is some rain on the forecast, at least a shortened game should take place on Wednesday. The overcast conditions should aid the bowlers with some movement with early wickets being the key in this forma

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FDF vs VFB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kannan, A Ullah, S Vasisth, A Tomar, G Farooq Amirie, A Wardak, J Siddaiaha, A Khalid, K Deshpande, M Badhe and A Knapman.

Captain: A Khalid, Vice-Captain: A Tomar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kannan, A Ullah, R Mehmood, A Tomar, G Farooq Amirie, A Wardak, S Kumar, A Khalid, K Deshpande, M Badhe and A Knapman.

Captain: A Wardak, Vice-Captain: A Khalid.