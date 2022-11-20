Future Mattress (FM) will be up against DCC Starlets (DCS) in the second quarterfinal of the Dubai D10 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday (November 20). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the FM vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Future have looked decent in the competition, winning five of their eight games and finishing second in their group. Both their batters and bowlers have looked excellent and are expected to continue in the same way.

Although the Starlets appear to be strong on paper, they could fall short. They finished third in the standings, winning four of their eight games.

FM vs DCS Match Details, Dubai D10 2022

The second quarterfinal of the Dubai D10 2022 will be played on November 20 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 06:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FM vs DCS, Dubai D10 2022, Match 2nd Quarterfinal

Date and Time: November 20, 2022; 06:00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

FM vs DCS Pitch Report

The ICC academy track is a used surface, so spinners are expected to benefit. Meanwhile, batters would look to bide some time before switching gears too quickly.

Last 5 games (this tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: 3

Matches won by team bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 108

Average second innings score: 98

FM vs DCS probable playing XIs for today’s match

Future Mattress injury/team news

No major injury update

Future Mattress Probable Playing XI

Adil Mirza, Imran Khan, Aryan Lakra, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Dawood ljaz (wk), Wasi Shah, Tasawar Jammu, Umair Ali (c)

DCC Starlets injury/team news

No major injury update

DCC Starlets Probable Playing XI

Ronak Panoli (c), Punya Mehra, Zain Hamid, Saad Abdullah, Ibrahim Vijdani, Vansh Kumar (wk), Shane Saldanha, Ahaan Fernandes, Shamim Ali, Saqib Palekar, Amaan Ali

FM vs DCS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Syed Haider Shah (192 runs in 7 matches)

Shah has been in good form this competition, scoring valuable runs at the top of the order. He's also a decent keeper, making him a valuable pick.

Top Batter Pick

Punya Mehra (121 runs in 7 matches)

Mehra has made some valuable contributions with the bat, scoring 121 runs in seven games. A big knock from this explosive batter is expected here.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ronak Panoly (287 runs & 7 wickets in 7 matches; Average: 41.00)

Panoly is one of the Starlet's premier all-rounders, with his form speaking for itself. He has picked up seven wickets and scored 287 runs at an average of 41.00 in seven games. Considering his form and ability to swing the ball, he's a must-have in your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Azhar (11 wickets in 8 matches, Average: 11.81)

Azhar has had a phenomenal campaign with the ball, with his middle over-bowling exploits being the talk of the town. He has scalped 11 wickets at an average of 11.81 in eight games.

FM vs DCS match captain and vice-captain choices

Umair Ali

Ali has been outstanding for the Stars this tournament, getting early breakthroughs. He's one of the premier bowlers in his team, picking up 13 wickets at an average of 10.23 in eight games. That makes him a multiplier pick for this game.

Adithya Shetty

He has eight wickets in the tournament, making him the seventh-highest wicket-taker from his team. The conditions should suit Shetty, who has been accurate with the new ball, taking eight wickets at an average of 7.50 in five games. He's a must-have in your fantasy team and is the perfect choice for vice-captain.

Five must-picks with players' stats for FM vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Ronak Panoli 287 runs & 7 wickets in 7 matches Saad Abdullah 7 wickets in 4 games Mohammad Azhar 11 wickets in 8 games Wasi Shah 192 runs in 7 games Umair Ali 13 wickets in 8 games

FM vs DCS Match Expert Tips

Umair Ali has had a fabulous series with the ball, taking 13 wickets in eight games at an average of 10.23 and an economy rate of 7.64. He could be a multiplier pick in your fantasy team due to his bowling ability, which requires no introduction.

FM vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: S Shah, A Shakoor

Batters: A Sharafu, S Ali, M Sagheer Afridi

All-rounders: U Ali (c), R Mustafa, H Almas (vc)

Bowlers: M Azhar, S Nawaz, M Uzair-Khan

