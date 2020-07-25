FPC vs DPS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - July 26th, 2020

Match 9 of the Emirates D10 League sees Fujairah Pacific Ventures take on Dubai Pulse Secure at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Both teams have shown promise and have turned in good performances with bat and ball. While Dubai held hot favourites ECB Blues to a tie in their first game, Fujairah Pacific Ventures fell short against Sharjah before putting up a good fight against Team Abu Dhabi.

While Dubai is the favourite to win this game, Fujairah do have some good players in their ranks and should prove a tough nut to crack.

Squads to choose from

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

Dubai Pulse Secure

Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.

Predicted Playing XIs

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

H Tahir, B Hameed, I Shah, M Kaleem, L Hazrat, W Muhammad, A Shan-Sharafu, A Khan, S Sharma, S Piya and H Khalid

Dubai Pulse Secure

F Nawaz, A Khan, F Sheikh, F Amin, R Gull, I Sait, S Ali, F Tariq, M Rashid, F Hashmi and I Haider

Match Details

Match Details: Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure

Date: 26th July 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides on Sunday with the shorter boundaries also playing into the batsmen's hands. The spinners have extracted some turn off the surface which should keep the batsmen in check during the middle phase.

100 seems to be par on this surface with either side looking to bat first on winning the toss.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FPV vs DPS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Tahir, R Gull, F Sheikh, L Hazrat, F Tariq, A Khan, W Muhammad, F Nawaz, I Haider, H Khalid and S Sharma

Captain: F Tariq, Vice-Captain: A Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Tahir, M Kaleem, F Sheikh, L Hazrat, F Tariq, A Khan, A Shan-Sharafu, F Nawaz, I Haider, H Khalid and S Sharma

Captain: A Khan, Vice-Captain: I Haider