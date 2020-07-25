FPC vs DPS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - July 26th, 2020

Match 9 of the Emirates D10 League sees Fujairah Pacific Ventures take on Dubai Pulse Secure at the ICC Academy in Dubai.
Both teams have shown promise and have turned in good performances with bat and ball. While Dubai held hot favourites ECB Blues to a tie in their first game, Fujairah Pacific Ventures fell short against Sharjah before putting up a good fight against Team Abu Dhabi.
While Dubai is the favourite to win this game, Fujairah do have some good players in their ranks and should prove a tough nut to crack.
Squads to choose from
Fujairah Pacific Ventures
Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.
Dubai Pulse Secure
Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.
Predicted Playing XIs
Fujairah Pacific Ventures
H Tahir, B Hameed, I Shah, M Kaleem, L Hazrat, W Muhammad, A Shan-Sharafu, A Khan, S Sharma, S Piya and H Khalid
Dubai Pulse Secure
F Nawaz, A Khan, F Sheikh, F Amin, R Gull, I Sait, S Ali, F Tariq, M Rashid, F Hashmi and I Haider
Match Details
Date: 26th July 2020, at 5:30 PM IST
Date: 26th July 2020, at 5:30 PM IST
Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai
Pitch Report
A good batting track awaits the two sides on Sunday with the shorter boundaries also playing into the batsmen's hands. The spinners have extracted some turn off the surface which should keep the batsmen in check during the middle phase.
100 seems to be par on this surface with either side looking to bat first on winning the toss.
Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Tahir, R Gull, F Sheikh, L Hazrat, F Tariq, A Khan, W Muhammad, F Nawaz, I Haider, H Khalid and S Sharma
Captain: F Tariq, Vice-Captain: A Khan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Tahir, M Kaleem, F Sheikh, L Hazrat, F Tariq, A Khan, A Shan-Sharafu, F Nawaz, I Haider, H Khalid and S Sharma
Captain: A Khan, Vice-Captain: I HaiderPublished 25 Jul 2020, 23:12 IST