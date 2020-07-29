FPV vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - July 30th, 2020

Match 19 of the Emirates D10 League features a mouthwatering clash between Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Team Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Team Abu Dhabi are rooted at the bottom of the table with just one win to show for their efforts so far. On the other hand, Fujairah have performed slightly better although they are still behind the likes of ECB Blues and Sharjah in the points table.

The reverse fixture saw Fujairah thump Abu Dhabi by 34 runs courtesy of an inspired bowling performance. More of the same is expected from Fujairah's point of view, although Abu Dhabi aren't ones to be taken lightly at all.

With two invaluable points hanging in the balance, we should be in for a thrilling encounter at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Squads to choose from

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

Team Abu Dhabi

Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

H Tahir, B Hameed, I Shah, M Kaleem, L Hazrat, W Muhammad, A Sharafu, A Khan, S Sharma, H Khalid and S Piya

Team Abu Dhabi

R Shahzad, K Smith, A Abid, G Farid, O Shah, K Mahmood, G Cremer, R Bhatia, D Khan, J Bhukari and V Vijayan

Match Details

Match: Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Team Abu Dhabi

Date: 30th July 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

A good batting pitch awaits the two sides in this Emirates D10 League fixture on Thursday. The dimensions of the ground also favour the batsmen, although they will have to be wary of the spinners in the middle overs. With this game being played under lights, either side will look to chase and restrict the opposition to less than 100 with the ball.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FPV vs TAD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Smith, H Tahir, R Shahzad, L Hazrat, B Hameed, W Muhammad, A Khan, G Cremer, D Khan, S Piya and H Khalid

Captain: W Muhammad, Vice-Captain: R Shahzad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Smith, A Abid, R Shahzad, L Hazrat, B Hameed, W Muhammad, A Khan, R Bhatia, D Khan, S Piya and H Khalid

Captain: A Khan, Vice-Captain: W Muhammad