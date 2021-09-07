FRD vs CK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021, Match 6

Friendship CC (FRD) will take on the Coimbra Knights (CK) in the sixth match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Friendship CC have made an astounding start to their ECS T10 Cartaxo campaign, having already beaten two of the tournament favorites - Oeiras and Malo. Their batting has been very impressive and they’d want to keep up their winning momentum going forward. The Coimbra Knights, meanwhile, made their ECN debut this year. But they are yet to win a game in the ECS T10 Cartaxo.

FRD vs CK Probable Playing 11 Today

FRD XI

Imtiaz Rana (c), Mizu Rahman (wk), Mohammad Asad, Md Nazrul Islam, Nazmul Hasan, Md Abdul Motin, Ashraful Rupu, Sayful Huda, Sajjad Hossin, Mohammad Musa, Mohammad Alamin

CK XI

Chris Redhead (c), MD Zaman, Andrew Winter, Junaid Khan, Vikas Kumar, Miguel Stoman, Mubeen Tariq, Amit Kumar, Girish Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Tony Madeira

Match Details

FRD vs CK, ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021, Match 6

Date and Time: 7th September, 2021, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

Pitch Report

The track at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground is generally a batting paradise, especially in the T10 format. High scores will be common on this ground as batsmen can play big shots without too much concern, with the short boundaries also playing into their hands. A score of around 100 is expected to be par at the venue.

Today’s FRD vs CK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Rahman could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy team. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batsman

MN Islam has been in fantastic form in the ECS T10 Cartaxo. He has scored 114 runs in two matches while also picking up a wicket. He should be considered as a captaincy choice for your FRD vs CK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Asad is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He has scored 59 runs and taken three wickets in two ECS T10 Cartaxo matches thus far.

MA Motin picked up a four-wicket haul against Malo. He’s be expected to play a key role with the ball today.

Bowlers

N Hasan is expected to bag a wicket or two in today's crucial ECS T10 Cartaxo fixture. He's a premier bowler for Friendship CC.

Top 5 best players to pick in FRD vs CK Dream11 prediction team

MN Islam (FRD) – 251 points

M Asad (FRD) – 210 points

MA Motin (FRD) – 152 points

N Hasan (FRD) – 62 points

M Rahman (FRD) – 31 points

Important stats for FRD vs CK Dream11 prediction team

MN Islam: 114 runs and 1 wicket

M Asad: 59 runs and 3 wickets

MA Motin: 11 runs and 4 wickets

N Hasan: 2 wickets

M Rahman: 18 runs

FRD vs CK Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Cartaxo)

FRD vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rahman, MN Islam, M Tariq, A Kumar, M Asad, MA Motin, I Rana, A Winter, N Hasan, T Madeira, R Kumar

Captain: MN Islam. Vice-captain: M Asad

FRD vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Rahman, MN Islam, M Tariq, A Kumar, M Asad, MA Motin, I Rana, J Khan, N Hasan, T Madeira, R Kumar

Captain: MA Motin. Vice-captain: M Rahman

Edited by Samya Majumdar