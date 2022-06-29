FT vs MU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10 2022 Match 9

Fresh Tropical (FT) will take on Milan United (MU) in Match No. 9 of the ECS Milan T10 2022 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Wednesday.

Both teams will be playing their first game of this tournament. Both sides boast some quality all-rounders and will be looking to get off to a strong start.

FT vs MU Probable Playing 11 today

Fresh Tropical: Shoaib Amjad, Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran, Zain Naqvi, Asim Ali, Suliman Hakimi, Hassan Jamil, Taseer Hassan (wk), Abdul Haseeb, Zahid Cheema, Bilal Hamid

Milan United: Shihan Perera (wk), Yommerengna Suresh, Stephen Jayasekara, Nileththi Roshan, Tharidu Heshan, Trishan Nimesh, Shehan Dinuka, Hirun Fernando, Sasidu Divyanja, Numan Irfan, Ravindu Senevirathna

Match Details

Match: FT vs MU

Date & Time: June 29 2022, 12 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

There have been some low scores in the last few games but the track at the Milan Cricket Ground is usually a good one to bat on. A score of around 90 could be par on this surface.

Today’s FT vs MU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shihan Perera can chip in with the bat nicely. He can get boundaries regularly too and is safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Yommerengna Suresh has played three ECS games in his career. He has scored 73 runs and has taken three wickets with the ball.

All-rounders

Muhammad Imran was superb in 2021. He amassed 256 runs while striking at 226.54 and also took four wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

Zahid Cheema is a wicket-taking bowler. He has returned with eight scalps in his ECS career so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in FT vs MU Dream11 Prediction Team

Muhammad Imran (FT)

Zain Naqvi (FT)

Zahid Cheema (FT)

Yommerengna Suresh (MU)

Nileththi Roshan (MU)

FT vs MU Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Fresh Tropical vs Milan United - ECS Milan T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shihan Perera, Shoaib Amjad, Hassan Jamil, Yommerengna Suresh, Muhammad Imran, Zain Naqvi, Nileththi Roshan, Tharidu Heshan, Zahid Cheema, Bilal Hamid, Sasidu Divyanja

Captain: Muhammad Imran Vice-captain: Yommerengna Suresh

Dream11 Team for Fresh Tropical vs Milan United - ECS Milan T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shihan Perera, Shoaib Amjad, Hassan Jamil, Yommerengna Suresh, Muhammad Imran, Zain Naqvi, Nileththi Roshan, Abdul Haseeb, Zahid Cheema, Sasidu Divyanja, Hirun Fernando

Captain: Zain Naqvi Vice-captain: Nileththi Roshan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far