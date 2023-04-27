FT vs ALB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10, Match 17

The 17th game of the ECS Milan T10 will see Fresh Tropical (FT) square off against Albano (ALB) at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Thursday (April 27). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the FT vs ALB Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.
Fresh have won two of their last three games, while Albano have lost both their matches. Albano will give their all to win the game, but Fresh are expected to prevail.
FT vs ALB Match Details
The 17th game of the ECS Milan T10 will be played on April 27 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan at 3:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: FT vs ALB, Match 17
Date and Time: April 27, 2023; 3:00 pm IST
Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan
Pitch Report
The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between Brescia Cricket Club and Cricket Stars Inn saw 186 runs scored for the loss of 14 wickets.
FT vs ALB Form Guide
FT - Won two of their last three games
ALB - Won none of their last two games
FT vs ALB Probable Playing XIs
FT
No injury update
Irfan Shaikh, Shahzad Sarwar, Hassan Jamil, Bilal Hussain I (c), Asim Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ali Shoaib, Javed Mahash, Hassan Taseer (wk), Usman Javaid
ALB
No injury updates
Anmol Singh, Hamid Nasir-I, Ravinder Singh (c), Ajay Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Ranjot Singh, Hardeep Singh, Monu Lal, Kuldip Singh (wk), Jasvir Kumar, Gurjit Singh
FT vs ALB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
I Shaikh
Shaikh is he best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Singh is another good pick.
Batters
U Javaid
H Jamil and U Javaid are the two best batter picks. N Raza played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.
All-rounders
M Lal
A Ali and Lal are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Z Naqvi is another good pick.
Bowlers
B Hamid
The top bowler picks are Z Cheema and Hamid. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Nirman is another good pick.
FT vs ALB match captain and vice-captain choices
M Lal
M Lal bats in the top order and also bowls his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 292 points in the last two games.
B Hamid
As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Hamid the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 290 points in the last three games.
Five Must-Picks for FT vs ALB, Match 17
B Hamid
Z Cheema
M Lal
A Ali
D Cheema
Fresh Tropical vs Albano Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Fresh Tropical vs Albano Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: I Shaikh
Batters: U Javaid
All-rounders: M Lal, A Ali, D Cheema, R Singh, S Malik, Z Naqvi
Bowlers: Z Cheema, B Hamid, A Nirman
Fresh Tropical vs Albano Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: A Singh
Batters: U Javaid
All-rounders: M Lal, A Ali, D Cheema, R Singh, Z Naqvi
Bowlers: Z Cheema, B Hamid, A Nirman, S Abbas
