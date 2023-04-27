FT vs ALB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10, Match 17

The 17th game of the ECS Milan T10 will see Fresh Tropical (FT) square off against Albano (ALB) at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Thursday (April 27). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the FT vs ALB Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Fresh have won two of their last three games, while Albano have lost both their matches. Albano will give their all to win the game, but Fresh are expected to prevail.

FT vs ALB Match Details

The 17th game of the ECS Milan T10 will be played on April 27 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan at 3:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FT vs ALB, Match 17

Date and Time: April 27, 2023; 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between Brescia Cricket Club and Cricket Stars Inn saw 186 runs scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

FT vs ALB Form Guide

FT - Won two of their last three games

ALB - Won none of their last two games

FT vs ALB Probable Playing XIs

FT

No injury update

Irfan Shaikh, Shahzad Sarwar, Hassan Jamil, Bilal Hussain I (c), Asim Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ali Shoaib, Javed Mahash, Hassan Taseer (wk), Usman Javaid

ALB

No injury updates

Anmol Singh, Hamid Nasir-I, Ravinder Singh (c), Ajay Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Ranjot Singh, Hardeep Singh, Monu Lal, Kuldip Singh (wk), Jasvir Kumar, Gurjit Singh

FT vs ALB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

I Shaikh

Shaikh is he best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Singh is another good pick.

Batters

U Javaid

H Jamil and U Javaid are the two best batter picks. N Raza played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Lal

A Ali and Lal are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Z Naqvi is another good pick.

Bowlers

B Hamid

The top bowler picks are Z Cheema and Hamid. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Nirman is another good pick.

FT vs ALB match captain and vice-captain choices

M Lal

M Lal bats in the top order and also bowls his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 292 points in the last two games.

B Hamid

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Hamid the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 290 points in the last three games.

Five Must-Picks for FT vs ALB, Match 17

B Hamid

Z Cheema

M Lal

A Ali

D Cheema

Fresh Tropical vs Albano Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Fresh Tropical vs Albano Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: I Shaikh

Batters: U Javaid

All-rounders: M Lal, A Ali, D Cheema, R Singh, S Malik, Z Naqvi

Bowlers: Z Cheema, B Hamid, A Nirman

Fresh Tropical vs Albano Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Singh

Batters: U Javaid

All-rounders: M Lal, A Ali, D Cheema, R Singh, Z Naqvi

Bowlers: Z Cheema, B Hamid, A Nirman, S Abbas

