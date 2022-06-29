FT vs PVE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10 2022 Match 11

Fresh Tropical (FT) will take on Pavia Eagles (PVE) in the 11th match of the ECS Milan T10 2022 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Wednesday.

Both Fresh Tropical and Pavia Eagles played against Milan United in their last individual fixtures. Both teams have well-balanced lineups that include both experienced players and some newcomers.

Fresh Tropical's key players include Bilal Hamid and Imran Muhammad, while Pavia Eagles' key players include Kavisha Miyurusara and Harish Devarala.

Both teams will be hoping for a win to secure their place in the playoffs.

FT vs PVE Probable Playing 11 today

FT XI

Shoaib Amjad, Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran, Imran Muhammad, Asim Ali, Suliman Hakimi, Hassan Jamil, Taseer Hassan (wk), Abdul Haseeb, Zahid Cheema, Bilal Hamid (c)

PVE XI

Varadharajah Sadeeth (wk), Sansala Perera, Kavisha Miyurusara, Ravidu Weerasekara, Harish Devarala, Bashitha Peiris, Somasekhar Killi, Navod Dilanka, Divyajit Vashi, Lakshan Mithusha, Yadish Fernando

Match Details

Match: FT vs PVE, ECS Milan T10 2022

Date & Time: June 29, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground helps batters more than bowlers, but as the same wicket is used more frequently, it slows down and batters find it difficult to score, as seen in the previous few games.

Today’s FT vs PVE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Pavan Madduma: He is a safe bet from the wicket-keeper section. He has the ability to score some quick runs in the middle order, making him a good fantasy pick.

Batters

Bashitha Peiris: He hasn't lived up to expectations, scoring only 14 runs in his last five appearances, but he is a talented batter, making him a crucial pick for today's game. He is also a handy bowler and has already picked up three wickets.

All-rounders

Muhammad Imran: Muhammad Imran has been a consistent performer for his team. He has amassed 107 runs and has picked up two wickets in his last five games. This makes him a valuable pick for your FT vs PVE Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Bilal Hamid: Bilal Hamid is a top bowling option for his side, having taken five wickets in his previous five outings while being economical. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your FT vs PVE Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in FT vs PVE Dream11 Prediction Team

Hassan Jamil (FT)

Somasekhar Killi (PVE)

Amir Sharif (FT)

Zahid Cheema (PVE)

Abdul Haseeb (FT)

FT vs PVE Dream 11 Prediction (ECS Milan T10 2022)

FT vs PVE Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P. Madduma, Bashitha Peiris, I. Muhammad, Harish Devarala, Shoaib Amjad, Kavisha Miyurusara, Sansala Perera, Muhammad Imran, Divyajit Vashi, S. Abbas, Bilal Hamid.

Captain: Muhammad Imran Vice-captain: Kavisha Miyurusara

FT vs PVE Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P. Madduma, Bashitha Peiris, I. Muhammad, Harish Devarala, Shoaib Amjad, Kavisha Miyurusara, Sansala Perera, Muhammad Imran, Divyajit Vashi, S. Abbas, Bilal Hamid.

Captain: Muhammad Imran Vice-captain: Bashitha Peiris

