FTH vs FAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona 2021 Match 3

Fateh will take on Falco in the third match of the ECS Barcelona 2021 at the Videres Cricket Ground in Girona on Tuesday.

Fateh had an underwhelming campaign last year, losing all their eight games. They would love to get back to winning ways with a victory in this game. Falco, meanwhile, won just three of their eight matches last time, but there was nothing noteworthy regarding their campaign.

They’re a much better side than Fateh, though, and should get the win on Tuesday.

FTH vs FAL Probable Playing 11s Today

FTH XI

Gurwinder Singh, Harjinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Manjinder Singh-Lovely, Sofiqul Islam, Kuldeep Singh, Jubed Miah, Amanbir Singh Sran, Gurvinder Singh.

FAL XI

Muhammad Yaseen, Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Shahbaz Ahmed, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Khawar Javed, Nadeem Shahzad, Awais Khan.

Match Details

Match: FTH vs FAL, ECS Barcelona 2021, Match 3.

Date and Time: 2nd November, 2021; 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be favourable for the batters, as the ball comes onto the bat. The boundaries are pretty short as well, and the track has seen several high-scoring games.

Today’s FTH vs FAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Singh is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter, and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. The right-handed wicketkeeper is expected to play with responsibility.

Batters

A Sarwar has a tremendous reputation in the ECS circuit for being an accomplished hard-hitting batter. He can also pick up wickets. Sarwar could prove to be a fine multiplier choice in this game.

All-rounders

M Singh-Lovely is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your FTH vs FAL Dream11 Fantasy side. Singh-Lovely was the top scorer for Fateh in the last edition of the tournament, scoring his runs at a strike rate of over 120.

Meanwhile, S Ahmed is yet another game-changer who is a must-have in your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

G Singh featured in just two matches last season, but he was simply excellent in those games. He scored 86 runs at a strike rate of 191.11, and also picked up a wicket.

Five best players to pick in FTH vs FAL Dream11 prediction team

M Singh-Lovely (FTH)

K Raja (FAL)

A Sarwar (FAL)

S Ahmed (FAL)

G Singh (FTH).

Key stats for FTH vs FAL Dream11 prediction team

M Singh-Lovely: 88 runs and 3 wickets in the previous season.

Gurvinder Singh: 86 runs and 1 wicket in the previous season.

I Ahmad: 94 runs and 4 wickets in the previous season.

R Ullah: 138 runs in the previous season.

A Sarwar: 92 runs in the previous season.

FTH vs FAL Dream11 Prediction Today

FTH vs FAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Singh, A Sarwar, R Ullah, I Ahmad, G Singh, M Singh-Lovely, S Ahmed, K Raja, G Singh, A S Sran, N Shahzad.

Captain: M Singh-Lovely. Vice-Captain: K Raja.

FTH vs FAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Yaseen, H Singh, A Sarwar, I Ahmad, G Singh, M Singh-Lovely, S Islam, K Raja, G Singh, A S Sran, N Shahzad.

Captain: A Sarwar. Vice-Captain: I Ahmad.

