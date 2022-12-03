FTH vs LIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 93

Fateh (FTH) will lock horns with Lleida Tigers (LIT) in the 93rd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Saturday, December 3. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FTH vs LIT Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Fateh have won two out of their eight ECS T10 matches and are sixth in the Group B points table. Lleida Tigers, on the other hand, have lost as many as eight ECS T10 matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group B points table.

FTH vs LIT Match Details

The 93rd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played on December 3 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The match is set to take place at 01.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FTH vs LIT, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 93

Date and Time: December 03, 2022, 01.00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

FTH vs LIT Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Olympic Ground is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The average first-innings score in the last four ECS T10 games played at the venue is 102 runs.

Last 4 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 102

Average second innings score: 96

FTH vs LIT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Fateh: L-L-L-L-W

Lleida Tigers: L-L-L-L-L

FTH vs LIT probable playing 11s for today’s match

FTH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

FTH Probable Playing 11

Randip Singh (c), Ranjodh Singh, Waqas Mirza (WK), Zain Ihsan, Azeem Azam, Ali Haider, Gagandeep Singh, Gurdeep Nath, Gurjit Singh, Naghman Hussain, and Iqbal Wajid.

LIT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

LIT Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Abu (c), Ifraz Ahmed, Umar Muhammad (WK), Ali Sajjad, Hasseb Ullah, Talha Mehmood, Adnan Mukhtar, Naveed Riaz, Imdad Khan, Usman Muhammad, and Johar Khan.

FTH vs LIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Waqas Mirza (8 matches, 160 runs, Strike Rate: 213.33)

Waqas Mirza is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his side on Saturday. He has scored 160 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 213+ in eight matches.

Top Batter pick

Randip Singh (8 matches, 77 runs, Strike Rate: 118.46)

Randip has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 77 runs at a strike rate of 118.46. He could be an essential pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Ranjodh Singh (8 matches, 79 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 141.07 and Economy Rate: 10.57)

Ranjodh has been impressive with both the bat and ball in this ongoing season. He has scored 79 runs and also grabbed seven wickets in eight matches.

Top Bowler pick

Gagandeep Singh (8 matches, 93 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 186.00 and Economy Rate: 16.63)

Gagandeep has scored 93 runs and also picked up four wickets in eight games. He can do well with both the bat and ball on Saturday.

FTH vs LIT match captain and vice-captain choices

Zain Ihsan

Ihsan can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Saturday. In six matches, he has scored 52 runs at a strike rate of 140+ and picked up six wickets as well.

Johar Khan

Johar Khan has bowled pretty well this ongoing season, scalping seven wickets in six matches. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for Lleida Tigers.

5 Must-picks with players stats for FTH vs LIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ranjodh Singh - 79 runs and 7 wickets in 8 matches

Ifraz Ahmed - 59 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches

Gagandeep Singh - 93 runs and 4 wickets in 8 matches

Waqas Mirza - 160 runs in 8 matches

Johar Khan - 7 wickets in 6 matches

FTH vs LIT match expert tips

Imdad Khan

Imdad Khan will lead the bowling attack for his side in this upcoming fixture. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 9.83 in his four outings.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this FTH vs LIT match, click here!

FTH vs LIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 93, Head to Head League

FTH vs LIT Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

FTH vs LIT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Waqas Mirza

Batters: Randip Singh, Ifraz Ahmed, Umar Muhammad, Zain Ihsan

All-rounders: Johar Khan, Naveed Riaz, Ranjodh Singh

Bowlers: Gagandeep Singh, Naghman Hussain, Imdad Khan

FTH vs LIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 93, Grand League

FTH vs LIT Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

FTH vs LIT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Waqas Mirza

Batters: Randip Singh, Ifraz Ahmed, Ali Sajjad, Zain Ihsan

All-rounders: Johar Khan, Naveed Riaz, Ranjodh Singh

Bowlers: Iqbal Wajid, Gagandeep Singh, Imdad Khan

