Fateh CC won the toss & elected to bat
Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Playing XI
FTH vs LIT
Waqar Zafar Mirza

Bat & Wk

Randip Singh

Bat

Kuldeep Singh-IV

Bat

Gurpreet Singh-I

Bat

Mandeep Singh

Bat

Ranjodh Singh-I

All

Sofiqul Islam

All

Bilal Hassan

All

Surinder Deepak

Bowl

Amritpal Singh

Bowl

Gagandeep Singh

Bowl

Ahsan Raza

Bat & Wk

Mohsin Raza

Bat

Ifraz Ahmed

Bat

Usman Muhammad

Bat

Sajad Ali

Bat

Talha Mehmood

All

Muhammad Abu

All

Naveed Riaz

All

Sajjad Ahmad

Bowl

Imdad Khan

Bowl

Junaid Afzal

Bowl

Bench
Lakhvir Singh-Vinty

 

Raja Waqas Shahzad

 

Palwinder Singh-I

 

Shantanu Sharma Sonu

 

Khawaja M Sartajuddin

 

Manjinder Singh Lovely

 

Amanbir Singh Sran

 

Rajiv Singh

 

Iqbal Wajid

 

Azeem Azam

 

Naghman Hussain

 

Balwinder Singh

 

Kuldeep Brar

 

Zain Ihsan

 

Ali Haider-V

 

Ali Raja-X

 

Syed Naseem

 

Anant Pal Singh

 

Gurdeep Nath

 

Gurjit Singh-II

 

Yadwinder Singh

 

Surinder Deepak I

 

Harpreet Singh

 

Johar Khan

 

ljaz ul Haq

 

Haseeb Ullah

 

Adnan Mukhtar

 

Omais Rehman

 

Rashid Mehmood

 

Umar Muhammad

 

Ali Shan-I

 

Fateh CC
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
FTH won the toss and elected to bat
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.