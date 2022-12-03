Be the first one to comment on this story
Fateh CC
Lleida Tigers
1.Waqar Zafar Mirza
FTH . WK
160 Runs
8 Matches
2.Gagandeep Singh
FTH . BOWL
93 Runs
8 Matches
3.Ranjodh Singh-I
FTH . ALL
79 Runs
8 Matches
4.Randip Singh
FTH . BAT
77 Runs
8 Matches
5.Surinder Deepak
FTH . ALL
74 Runs
6 Matches
FTH . ALL
294.12
2 Matches
2.Waqar Zafar Mirza
FTH . WK
213.33
8 Matches
3.Gagandeep Singh
FTH . BOWL
186.00
8 Matches
4.Ranjodh Singh-I
FTH . ALL
141.07
8 Matches
5.Sajad Ali
LIT . BAT
136.11
4 Matches
1.Ranjodh Singh-I
FTH . ALL
7 Wkts
8 Matches
2.Naveed Riaz
LIT . ALL
6 Wkts
8 Matches
3.Imdad Khan
LIT . BOWL
5 Wkts
4 Matches
4.Sajjad Ahmad
LIT . BOWL
5 Wkts
5 Matches
5.Gagandeep Singh
FTH . BOWL
4 Wkts
8 Matches
1.Sajad Ali
LIT . BAT
7.00
4 Matches
FTH . ALL
8.50
2 Matches
3.Junaid Afzal
LIT . BOWL
8.63
4 Matches
4.Naveed Riaz
LIT . ALL
9.14
8 Matches
5.Imdad Khan
LIT . BOWL
9.83
4 Matches
L
L
L
L
W
L
L
L
L
L
L
L
L
L
W
L
L
L
L
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
