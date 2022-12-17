FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Emirates D20 Match 14

Fujairah will be up against Ajman in the 14th match (FUJ vs AJM) of the Emirates D20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, December 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Fujairah have won three of their four matches and are placed at the top of the points table. They lost their last match against Fujairah by 30 runs.

Ajman, on the other hand, have won only one of their three matches and are lingering at the bottom of the points table. They won their last match against Abu Dhabi by four wickets.

FUJ vs AJM Match Details

The 14th match of the Emirates D20 will be played on Dec 17 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. The match is set to take place at 10:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FUJ vs AJM, Emirates D20, Match 14

Date and Time: 17 December, 2022, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE.

FUJ vs AJM Pitch Report

The track at the Dubai International Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last three out of five matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 160

Average second innings score: 140

FUJ vs AJM Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Fujairah: W-L-W

Ajman: L-W-L

FUJ vs AJM probable playing 11s for today’s match

FUJ Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

FUJ Probable Playing 11

Hamdan Tahir, Syed Haider Shah, Muhammad Usman, Asif Khan, Farooq Mohammad, Hameed Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Abdul Ghaffar, Harry Bharwal, Junaid Siddique.

AJM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

AJM Probable Playing 11

Rahul Chopra, Ansh Tandon, Sagar Kalyan, Dawood Ejaz, Zohaib Gujjar, Wajid Khan, Mohammed Ajmal, Jeevan Gangadharan, Ankur Sangwan, Shiraz Ahmed, Saqib Manshad.

FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rahul Chopra (3 matches, 104 runs, Strike Rate: 120.93)

Rahul, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He has scored 104 runs at a strike rate of 120.93 in three matches.

Top Batter pick

Ansh Tandon (3 matches, 69 runs, Strike Rate: 116.95)

Ansh has batted decently in the tournament so far, scoring 69 runs at a strike rate of 116.95 for Ajman in three matches. He is likely to play a prominent role yet again.

Top All-rounder pick

Rohan Mustafa (2 matches, 83 runs, and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 159.62 and Economy Rate: 4.88)

Rohan is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has picked up one wicket while scoring 83 runs at a strike rate of 159.62 in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Muhammad Uzair (3 matches, 4 wickets, and 28 runs, Economy Rate: 5.89 and Strike Rate: 280.00)

Uzair has been bowling well, and he can smash it around with the bat too. He has picked up four wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 5.89 while also scoring 28 runs.

FUJ vs AJM match captain and vice-captain choices

Rohan Mustafa

Rohan is a dependable bet for the captain's armband, as he has been phenomenal in the tournament so far. He has picked up one wicket while scoring 83 runs in two matches.

Waseem Muhammad

Waseem has had a significant all-round impact in this competition. He has scored 40 runs while picking up five wickets in four matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Waseem Muhammad - 5 wickets and 40 runs in 4 matches

Wajid Khan - 90 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches

Rohan Mustafa - 83 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches

Rahul Chopra - 104 runs in 3 matches

Muhammad Uzair - 28 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches

FUJ vs AJM match expert tips

Waseem Muhammad could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this match, click here!

FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head-to-Head League

FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

Wicketkeepers: Rahul Chopra, Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Usman, Dawood Ejaz

All-rounders: Waseem Muhammad, Wajid Khan, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Sultan Ahmad, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Uzair

FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Chopra

Batters: Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Usman, Dawood Ejaz

All-rounders: Jiju Janardhanan, Waseem Muhammad, Wajid Khan, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Nasir Aziz, Harry Bharwal, Junaid Siddique.

