Future Mattress vs JVC Stallions - Dream11 Prediction

Future Mattress will take on JVC Stallions in match number 22 of the CBFS T-20 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the contest - the FM vs JVS Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Future Mattress have had a top start to this tournament. They have won both their games comprehensively and both wins were by huge margins. On the other hand, JVC Stallions have played four matches and have lost all four. They will be desperate to turn things around as they are in search of their first win.

FM vs JVS Match Details

The 22nd match of the CBFS T-20 League 2022 between Future Mattress and JVC Stallions will be played on November 6, 2022, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FM vs JVS

Date and Time: November 6, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been an excellent one to bat on and teams have racked up huge scores regularly in this tournament. The short boundaries have seen batters get fours and sixes frequently and more of the same can be expected from this game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 10

Matches won by teams bowling first: 9

FM vs JVS Probable Playing 11 today

Future Mattress Team News

No major injury concerns.

Future Mattress Probable Playing XI: Ashwant Valthapa (wk), Syed Haider Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Khayam Khan, Adil Mirza, Rohan Mustafa (c), Muhammad Farazuddin, Muhammad Azhar, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Matiullah Khan, Imran Khan

JVC Stallions Team News

No major injury concerns.

JVC Stallions Probable Playing XI: Umer Yasin (wk), Adwaita Govind, Muhammad Qasim, Mohsin Islam, Imran Khan Cheetah, Manikandan Kalimuthu, Bilal Adil, Ganesh Daphle, Hameed Shahbaz, Qasim Yaqoob, Akmal Rashid

Today’s FM vs JVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ashwant Valthapa (2 matches, 88 runs)

Ashwant Valthapa is in solid form with the bat. The FM wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 88 runs at a strike-rate of 131.34 in this tournament.

Top Batter Pick

Imran Khan Cheetah (3 matches, 41 runs, 2 wickets)

Imran Khan Cheetah can prove to be effective with both bat and the ball. He has mustered 41 runs in three outings with the bat and he has chipped in with two scalps with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Muhammad Farazuddin (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Muhammad Farazuddin has performed well with the ball in this competition. He has three wickets to his name at an economy rate of 7.13.

Top Bowler Pick

Akmal Rashid (3 matches, 32 runs, 4 wickets)

Akmal Rashid has bowled nicely in this competition. He has picked up four wickets in three matches and has scored 32 runs with the bat.

FM vs JVS match captain and vice-captain choices

Rohan Mustafa (2 matches, 72 runs, 3 wickets)

Rohan Mustafa has been magnificent with both bat and ball. The veteran all-rounder has amassed 72 runs while striking at 150 and has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 4.24.

Alishan Sharafu (2 matches, 74 runs)

Alishan Sharafu is in top form with the bat. He has aggregated 74 runs in two innings and has a strike-rate of 164.44 in this tournament. He has hit five sixes and as many fours.

5 must-picks with player stats for FM vs JVS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rohan Mustafa 72 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Alishan Sharafu 74 runs in 2 matches Imran Khan Cheetah 41 runs & 2 wickets in 3 matches Akmal Rashid 32 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches Ashwant Valthapa 88 runs in 2 matches

FM vs JVS match expert tips

FM are in excellent form and have quality all-rounders and top-order batters. Thus, the likes of Rohan Mustafa, Alishan Sharafu, Ashwant Valthapa, and Muhammad Farazuddin will be the ones to watch out for.

FM vs JVS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Future Mattress vs JVC Stallions - CBFS T-20 League 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Ashwant Valthapa, Umer Yasin

Batters: Alishan Sharafu, Adil Mirza, Imran Khan Cheetah

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Farazuddin, Manikandan Kalimuthu

Bowlers: Muhammad Azhar, Akmal Rashid, Qasim Yaqoob

FM vs JVS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Future Mattress vs JVC Stallions - CBFS T-20 League 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Ashwant Valthapa, Syed Haider Shah, Umer Yasin

Batters: Alishan Sharafu, Imran Khan Cheetah, Mohsin Islam

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Farazuddin

Bowlers: Muhammad Azhar, Akmal Rashid, Qasim Yaqoob

