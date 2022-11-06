Future Mattress vs JVC Stallions - Dream11 Prediction

Future Mattress will take on JVC Stallions in match number 22 of the CBFS T-20 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the contest - the FM vs JVS Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.
Future Mattress have had a top start to this tournament. They have won both their games comprehensively and both wins were by huge margins. On the other hand, JVC Stallions have played four matches and have lost all four. They will be desperate to turn things around as they are in search of their first win.
FM vs JVS Match Details
The 22nd match of the CBFS T-20 League 2022 between Future Mattress and JVC Stallions will be played on November 6, 2022, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: FM vs JVS
Date and Time: November 6, 2022, 5:30 PM IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been an excellent one to bat on and teams have racked up huge scores regularly in this tournament. The short boundaries have seen batters get fours and sixes frequently and more of the same can be expected from this game.
Matches won by teams batting first: 10
Matches won by teams bowling first: 9
FM vs JVS Probable Playing 11 today
Future Mattress Team News
No major injury concerns.
Future Mattress Probable Playing XI: Ashwant Valthapa (wk), Syed Haider Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Khayam Khan, Adil Mirza, Rohan Mustafa (c), Muhammad Farazuddin, Muhammad Azhar, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Matiullah Khan, Imran Khan
JVC Stallions Team News
No major injury concerns.
JVC Stallions Probable Playing XI: Umer Yasin (wk), Adwaita Govind, Muhammad Qasim, Mohsin Islam, Imran Khan Cheetah, Manikandan Kalimuthu, Bilal Adil, Ganesh Daphle, Hameed Shahbaz, Qasim Yaqoob, Akmal Rashid
Today’s FM vs JVS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Ashwant Valthapa (2 matches, 88 runs)
Ashwant Valthapa is in solid form with the bat. The FM wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 88 runs at a strike-rate of 131.34 in this tournament.
Top Batter Pick
Imran Khan Cheetah (3 matches, 41 runs, 2 wickets)
Imran Khan Cheetah can prove to be effective with both bat and the ball. He has mustered 41 runs in three outings with the bat and he has chipped in with two scalps with the ball.
Top All-rounder Pick
Muhammad Farazuddin (2 matches, 3 wickets)
Muhammad Farazuddin has performed well with the ball in this competition. He has three wickets to his name at an economy rate of 7.13.
Top Bowler Pick
Akmal Rashid (3 matches, 32 runs, 4 wickets)
Akmal Rashid has bowled nicely in this competition. He has picked up four wickets in three matches and has scored 32 runs with the bat.
FM vs JVS match captain and vice-captain choices
Rohan Mustafa (2 matches, 72 runs, 3 wickets)
Rohan Mustafa has been magnificent with both bat and ball. The veteran all-rounder has amassed 72 runs while striking at 150 and has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 4.24.
Alishan Sharafu (2 matches, 74 runs)
Alishan Sharafu is in top form with the bat. He has aggregated 74 runs in two innings and has a strike-rate of 164.44 in this tournament. He has hit five sixes and as many fours.
5 must-picks with player stats for FM vs JVS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
FM vs JVS match expert tips
FM are in excellent form and have quality all-rounders and top-order batters. Thus, the likes of Rohan Mustafa, Alishan Sharafu, Ashwant Valthapa, and Muhammad Farazuddin will be the ones to watch out for.
FM vs JVS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicket-keeper: Ashwant Valthapa, Umer Yasin
Batters: Alishan Sharafu, Adil Mirza, Imran Khan Cheetah
All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Farazuddin, Manikandan Kalimuthu
Bowlers: Muhammad Azhar, Akmal Rashid, Qasim Yaqoob
FM vs JVS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: Ashwant Valthapa, Syed Haider Shah, Umer Yasin
Batters: Alishan Sharafu, Imran Khan Cheetah, Mohsin Islam
All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Farazuddin
Bowlers: Muhammad Azhar, Akmal Rashid, Qasim Yaqoob
