Future Mattress
JVC Stallions
1.Ashwant Valthapa
FM . WK
88 Runs
2 Matches
2.Umer Yasin
JVS . WK
83 Runs
4 Matches
FM . BAT
74 Runs
2 Matches
FM . ALL
72 Runs
2 Matches
5.Manikandan Kalimuthu
JVS . ALL
48 Runs
4 Matches
FM . WK
213.33
2 Matches
2.Khayam Khan
FM . BAT
181.82
1 Match
FM . ALL
180.00
2 Matches
FM . BAT
164.44
2 Matches
FM . ALL
150.00
2 Matches
1.Akmal Rashid
JVS . BOWL
4 Wkts
3 Matches
FM . ALL
3 Wkts
2 Matches
FM . ALL
3 Wkts
2 Matches
FM . WK
2 Wkts
2 Matches
FM . BOWL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
FM . ALL
4.24
2 Matches
FM . BOWL
5.00
2 Matches
FM . WK
7.00
2 Matches
FM . ALL
7.13
2 Matches
5.Akmal Rashid
JVS . BOWL
8.33
3 Matches
W
W
W
W
W
L
L
L
L
-
W
W
W
W
W
L
L
L
L
-
29/0 (1)
Not out
Not out
(1 Ov, RR: 29)
