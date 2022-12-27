FWU vs LAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Nepal T20, Match 9

Far West United (FWU) will face the Lumbini All Stars (LAS) in the ninth match of the Nepal T20 at the Tribhuvan International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Wednesday, December 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FWU vs LAS Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Far West United have won and lost one game apiece in the Nepal T20 so far. They’ve already lost to the Lumbini All Stars in their first match by 67 runs. They then bounced back against the Kathmandu Knights, winning the contest by four wickets.

The Lumbini All Stars, as already mentioned, have already beaten Far West United once. They carried on with the same momentum and also defeated Biratnagar Super Kings by two runs in their next game.

FWU vs LAS Match Details, Nepal T20

The ninth match of the Nepal T20 will be played on December 28 at the Tribhuvan International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The match is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FWU vs LAS, Nepal T20, Match 9

Date and Time: 28th December 2022, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

FWU vs LAS Pitch Report

The track at the Tribhuvan International Cricket Ground has favored the batters, with the shorter boundaries also playing into their hands.

Last 5 matches (Nepal T20)

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 143.4

Average second-innings score: 134.4

FWU vs LAS Form Guide (Nepal T20)

Far West United: W-L

Lumbini All Stars: W-W

FWU vs LAS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Far West United injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Far West United Probable Playing 11

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Dev Khanal, B Sharki, Basant Karki, H Shah, Umair Ali, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shahzad, Binod Bhandari, Karan KC, B Karki.

Lumbini All Stars injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Lumbini All Stars Probable Playing 11

K Bhurtel, UBT Chand, Dipendra Singh Airee (C), Anil Kumar, BKEL Milantha, SC van Schalkwyk, Harmeet Singh, K Mahato, S Dhakal, Gulshan Kumar Jha, T Bhandari.

FWU vs LAS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

L Milantha (3 matches, 141 runs, Strike Rate: 118.49)

L Milantha will be a great wicketkeeper choice for your FWU vs LAS Dream11 fantasy team. He is his side's leading run-scorer with 141 runs in three matches at an average of 70.50.

Top Batter pick

K Bhurtel (3 matches, 71 runs, Strike Rate: 142.00)

K Bhurtel has been in fantastic touch with the bat, having scoerd 71 runs at an amazing strike rate of 142.

Top All-rounder pick

S van Schalwyk (1 match, 31 runs and 3 wickets)

S van Schalwyk has scalped three wickets in a single match at an economy rate of 6.75. He also slammed 31 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of over 281.

Top Bowler pick

U Ali (2 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.63)

U Ali has six wickets to his name from two games at a wonderful economy rate of 5.63.

FWU vs LAS match captain and vice-captain choices

D Singh Airee

D Singh Airee has slammed 53 runs and taken four wickets in three games. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your FWU vs LAS Dream11 fantasy team.

H Shahidi

H Shahidi is the leading run-scorer for his team with 85 runs at an average of 85. He has also taken two wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for FWU vs LAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points U Ali 6 wickets 201 points D Singh Airee 53 runs and 4 wickets 178 points H Shahidi 85 runs and 2 wickets 178 points S van Schalkwyk 31 runs and 3 wickets 150 points L Milantha 141 runs 138 points

FWU vs LAS match expert tips

S van Schalkwyk has shown plenty of potential in the only match he has played so far and will be extremely important for your FWU vs LAS Dream11 fantasy team.

FWU vs LAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

FWU vs LAS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 9, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: L Milantha, B Bhandari

Batters: H Shahidi (vc), K Bhurtel, U Chand

All-rounders: D Singh-Airee (c), S van Schalkwyk, K Karan

Bowlers: U Ali, K Mahato, B Karki

FWU vs LAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

FWU vs LAS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 9, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: L Milantha

Batters: H Shahidi, K Bhurtel, U Chand

All-rounders: D Singh-Airee, S van Schalkwyk (vc), K Karan

Bowlers: U Ali (c), K Mahato, B Karki, S Dhakal

