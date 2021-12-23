GG vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for LPL 2021, Final 

Galle Gladiators (GG) will take on Jaffna Kings (JK) in the final of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Thursday.

Galle Gladiators were a touch inconsistent in the LPL league phase, returning with four wins, three losses and a no-result before beating the Jaffna Kings in the first Qualifier. Meanwhile, the Jaffna Kings were the best team in the league stage, winning six out of their eight games. But they lost in the first Qualifier and needed to win the second to reach the final.

GG vs JK Probable Playing 11 today

Galle Gladiators: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Samit Patel, Sahan Arachchige, Isuru Udana, Anwar Ali, Pulina Tharanga, Mohammad Amir, Nuwan Thushara

Jaffna Kings: Avishka Fernando, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ashan Randika, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Jayden Seales, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana

Match Details

GG vs JK, LPL 2021, Final

Date & Time: December 23rd 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Three LPL 2021 games have been played at the venue, with the average first-innings score being 181 runs.

Today’s GG vs JK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kusal Mendis has been in top form with the bat in the LPL, having amassed 288 runs at an average of 36.00.

Batter

Avishka Fernando has scored 249 runs at a strike rate of 152.76, registering one hundred and one fifty so in the tournament so far.

All-rounders

Samit Patel has been in superb bowling form, picking up 15 wickets. On the batting front, he has 116 runs to his name.

Wanindu Hasaranga has chipped in with 89 runs in addition to taking nine wickets in the LPL.

Bowler

Maheesh Theekshana has picked up 15 wickets in nine LPL 2021 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in GG vs JK Dream11 Prediction Team

Samit Patel (GG): 590 points

Maheesh Theekshana (JK): 505 points

Wanindu Hasaranga (JK): 491 points

Kusal Mendis (GG): 467 points

Jaydev Seales (JK): 462 points

Important stats for GG vs JK Dream11 Prediction Team

Samit Patel: 116 runs & 15 wickets

Kusal Mendis: 288 runs

Maheesh Theekshana: 15 wickets

Jaydev Seales: 14 wickets

Wanindu Hasaranga: 89 runs & 9 wickets

GG vs JK Dream 11 Prediction (LPL 2021)

Dream11 Team for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings - Lanka Premier League 2021 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Samit Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Thushara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga. Vice-captain: Samit Patel.

Dream11 Team for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings - Lanka Premier League 2021 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Samit Patel, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales

Captain: Kusal Mendis. Vice-captain: Maheesh Theekshana.

Edited by Samya Majumdar