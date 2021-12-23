GG vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for LPL 2021, Final 

Galle Gladiators (GG) will take on Jaffna Kings (JK) in the final of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Thursday.
Galle Gladiators were a touch inconsistent in the LPL league phase, returning with four wins, three losses and a no-result before beating the Jaffna Kings in the first Qualifier. Meanwhile, the Jaffna Kings were the best team in the league stage, winning six out of their eight games. But they lost in the first Qualifier and needed to win the second to reach the final.
GG vs JK Probable Playing 11 today
Galle Gladiators: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Samit Patel, Sahan Arachchige, Isuru Udana, Anwar Ali, Pulina Tharanga, Mohammad Amir, Nuwan Thushara
Jaffna Kings: Avishka Fernando, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ashan Randika, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Jayden Seales, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana
Match Details
GG vs JK, LPL 2021, Final
Date & Time: December 23rd 2021, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Three LPL 2021 games have been played at the venue, with the average first-innings score being 181 runs.
Today’s GG vs JK Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Kusal Mendis has been in top form with the bat in the LPL, having amassed 288 runs at an average of 36.00.
Batter
Avishka Fernando has scored 249 runs at a strike rate of 152.76, registering one hundred and one fifty so in the tournament so far.
All-rounders
Samit Patel has been in superb bowling form, picking up 15 wickets. On the batting front, he has 116 runs to his name.
Wanindu Hasaranga has chipped in with 89 runs in addition to taking nine wickets in the LPL.
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana has picked up 15 wickets in nine LPL 2021 games.
Top 5 best players to pick in GG vs JK Dream11 Prediction Team
Samit Patel (GG): 590 points
Maheesh Theekshana (JK): 505 points
Wanindu Hasaranga (JK): 491 points
Kusal Mendis (GG): 467 points
Jaydev Seales (JK): 462 points
Important stats for GG vs JK Dream11 Prediction Team
Samit Patel: 116 runs & 15 wickets
Kusal Mendis: 288 runs
Maheesh Theekshana: 15 wickets
Jaydev Seales: 14 wickets
Wanindu Hasaranga: 89 runs & 9 wickets
GG vs JK Dream 11 Prediction (LPL 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Samit Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Thushara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales
Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga. Vice-captain: Samit Patel.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Samit Patel, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales
Captain: Kusal Mendis. Vice-captain: Maheesh Theekshana.